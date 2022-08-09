ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Rescue Pig Picks Out Flowers To Decorate Her House | The Dodo

Rescue pig picks flowers and carries them back to decorate her house — look how happy she is in her nest 😍. Keep up with Lotus at Full Circle Farm Sanctuary on Facebook: http://thedo.do/fullcirclefarmsanc, and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/fullcirclefarmsanctuary. Special thanks to Scott and the ARC - Awakening Respect and Compassion for all sentient beings, for rescuing Lotus!
Obese Husky Makes The Most Beautiful Transformation Thanks To Her New Mom | The Dodo

This husky was so obese, she could barely get up — watch how fast she runs now!. Keep up with Mishka on Instagram for progress updates: http://thedo.do/mishkasjourney. You can check out more rescue updates from Ray of Hope Rescue on TikTok: http://thedo.do/daysbehindbars. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up

Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
‘It’s stressing me just remembering’: how a tiny Australian film became a spectacular flop

Before the ABC ran commercials for Q&A and Bananas in Pyjamas between shows, they ran meditative interludes – waves crashing against rocks, hot air balloons drifting through the clouds, that sort of thing. This is how the director of Oz: A Rock’n’Roll Road Movie, Chris Löfvén, got his start. At 14 years old, he darted around Melbourne with his 16mm camera, licked a stamp and posted the footage to the television station. They liked it and ran it.
