Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo
Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
Look At This Lady’s New Tattoo That’s The Epitome Of New Jersey
This woman just got a tattoo that is flying around the news right now. It was reported on NJ.com that a New Jersey woman decided she was going to add to her tattoo collection and et one of the state’s most wildly hated things on her. She officially got...
Monmouth County, NJ Senators among those pushing to relieve restrictions on New Jersey breweries
It's been one thing after another over the last couple of years in rules, restrictions, limitations, and so forth putting a burden on our local New Jersey breweries and it's making things stressful, to say the least for the people working in these spots. There could be some help on...
Former Jersey City Resident Returned Book Nearly 80 Years Overdue
Bob Jablonski grew up in the Pavonia section of Jersey City. He attended Ferris High School and graduated in 1949. In 1947, at age 14, Bob visited his school library, James J. Ferris High School Branch, and checked out Hitler by Oden Rudolph, a novel warning the world about Adolf Hitler.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Can you eat these foods that gross other New Jerseyans out? (Opinion)
We all have them. Those foods that absolutely turn your stomach for one reason or another. Maybe you had a bad experience with them once and it tarnished them forever. Perhaps the texture is just off-putting to you. Heck, it could be something as simple as the taste, there doesn’t...
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
$9.8M in financing secured for Jersey City multi-housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $9.775 million in construction financing for One Mallory, a 44-unit, seven-story luxury multi-housing development at 70 Fisk Street in Jersey City’s West Side. JLL represented the borrower, 70 Fisk, LLC, to secure the 2.5-year, floating-rate construction loan through Spencer Savings...
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
Search for schools superintendent typically not a silent process in NJ
Parents of children who attend public school in Paterson have until Monday to fill out an online survey and voice their opinions about how the district is run today, and share which qualities they'd like the next leader of the district to possess. An online community forum on Thursday night...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
Why can’t New Jersey simply do this to stop unfair E-ZPass fines (Opinion)
There's been quite a bit of talk lately involving automatic tolling by E-ZPass. First, we reported on the issue at the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge that resulted in drivers getting vastly overcharged by E-ZPass. Then the following morning, Bill Spadea was taking calls from you talking about issues you dealt with when...
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
Poisonous mushrooms in New Jersey you don’t want to eat
Every summer right around the peak of the heat in late July or early August these strange, scary looking things pop up in my front yard. They're in the same spot every year and seem to get bigger some years more than others. One of them has quadrupled in size...
Yes! Ice Cream! 10 Best Ice Cream Spots in Ocean County, NJ
We just had Annie call us from Brick at 8 am saying she's excited for Hoffman's later this weekend for her vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles. I love our listeners so much, 8 am she was excited about ice cream. You go, girlfriend. I remember growing up and coming to...
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise's hit-and-run case moved out of Hudson County
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise A clerk says the case will be heard in Essex County. [ more › ]
