Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Escape Rooms to Help You Prepare for Halloween
Escape rooms are becoming increasingly popular. For those times where you want to try something out of the ordinary, an escape room is the perfect adventure to experience with friends, family and even on a date. An escape room is a room in which you and your party are locked...
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
Apple Picking Fun Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
Apple season is here, and you can be picking your own in less than 2 hours. The late summer family-friendly activity is not only a fun excuse to get out of the city for the day, but it’s also an excellent way to eat fresh and support local area farms.
Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years
EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media. This store location first opened in 1972. Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything." Back in July, the The post Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years appeared first on KVIA.
El Pasoans Have One Last Chance To Shop At Food City Fox Plaza, TODAY!
Food City Fox Plaza will be open for one last time today, August 10th and the public is invited to shop one last time before the family-owned grocery store closes its doors for good. Back in July, the iconic El Paso family-owned grocery store made the shocking announcement that they...
Celebrate One of EP’s Unique Shops At Red Door Vintage’s New Location
One of El Paso's unique shops is changing locations after their original location was vandalized back in July. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more. Back in July, their location on Montana Ave. was broken into after an increase of crime sprees in the area. Unfortunately, shop owner Leticia Peña told Kiss FM's Monika that the police really did nothing to help.
Cazares Burritos, La Coa Cocina among New Restaurants, Businesses Springing Up Around UTEP
North Mesa between the University of Texas at El Paso and Executive Center is seeing some growth with new businesses recently opening and a few more under construction. From a new burrito place to a car wash to a cantina (y cocina), here are some of the new businesses I spotted on a recent drive along the two-mile stretch of road.
Live Active EP Invites Hiker Enthusiasts To Hike-A-Thon Event
Hikers, are you up for a challenge? A hiking challenge that is! If you answer is HECK YES then strap on your hiking shoes, grab your hiking passport and hit the trails with other hiking lovers for Live Active El Paso’s Hike-A-Thon. Live Active El Paso in collaboration with...
6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso
Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
Frida Fest at Alamo Drafthouse East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Opera and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso are inviting the public to celebrate the life and art of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Frida Fest will feature performances by resident artists from the El Paso Opera, a pop-up market with Frida-inspired art, a lookalike contest and a […]
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
Two El Paso Bookstores Make Top 25 Bookstores in Texas List
Yelp just released their list of the top 25 local bookstores in Texas and two spots in El Paso made the cut. Before tablets and smart phones existed so-called bookworms would peruse local bookstores to find their next great read. I've always loved the atmosphere of a cozy, locally owned...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Beer Festival this weekend at Plaza de Las Cruces
The Las Cruces Beer Fest, billed as a summer beer sampling festival, will be 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. Downtown. Advance tickets are $25 and are available at lcbeerfest.com. Tickets are $30 at the gate. The event is expected to include...
El Paso Would Die to See a Killer Balloon Festival Like This
There are tons of people in El Paso anxiously awaiting the spookiest time of the year. Hell, some people I can mention who absolutely love Halloween are Joanna, Emily, and Daniel. Oops, I also can't forget to include YOU who loves thrills and chills. Plus another part of the reason...
Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
Enjoy These 10 El Paso Hiking Trails Before Fall/Winter
If you're an outdoorsy type of person, the next couple of months might be your last chance to enjoy a great hike around El Paso. According to AllTrails.com, these are the top 10 trails around the vicinity of El Paso County. NUMBER 10 "PALISADES CANYON LOOP" - ARROYO PARK. "Great...
What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso
When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
KVIA
Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
Oldest El Pasoan Just Celebrated Her 108 Birthday On Planet Earth
Happy Birthday to El Paso's oldest resident, Justina Robles Davila, aka "Mama Tina," who, on August 4, celebrated her 108th birthday!. Congratulations to Justina Robles Davila (Mama Tina), El Paso's oldest resident, who was born on August 4, 1914. Davila was born over a century ago in Puerto Rico and...
KFOX 14
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
