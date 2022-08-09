ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Lu Dort ranked the 18th-highest trade value small forward by HoopsHype

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
The HoopsHype staff published an article that ranked the top 20 small forwards in the league with the highest trade value.

The list takes into account the player’s talent, stats, contract, age and agent. This is not necessarily ranking the best 20 small forwards in the NBA due to these other factors in play.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a lone representative, Lu Dort, on the list. He came in ranked 18th.

“Dort should still maintain strong trade value on $16.5 million annually thanks to his elite perimeter defense.”

While Dort is no longer on a bargain deal due to the extension he signed this summer, he still provides enough value on the court to make the list as a great perimeter defender who is a streaky shooter and scorer on the other end that does not lack confidence.

