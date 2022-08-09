Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Jacob Latimore returns home for Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee
From the 1930s to the 1960s, Bronzeville was a center for Black culture and economic growth in then-segregated Milwaukee, and Bronzeville week serves as a reminder of that rich history.
milwaukeemag.com
What to See at Sculpture Milwaukee This Year
Sculpture Milwaukee is back! Roughly a dozen new sculptures are being installed throughout the city – mostly along Wisconsin Avenue – and will remain on view at least through October. “We are working with these world-class artists and curators to come in and guest-curate the show,” says Brian...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8
1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
milwaukeemag.com
15 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Aug. 9-14
This week, Blackbird Bar (3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) hosts Taste Your City, where you get to sample a few local beers from 6 to 9 p.m. on Blackbird’s patio. Lakefront Brewery, New Barons Brewing Co-op, Eagle Park Brewing and Indeed Brewing will be there on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the guests of honor are Third Space Brewing, Hacienda Beer Co., Enlightened Brewing, Component Brewing and Amorphic Beer.
milwaukeemag.com
Get to Know the Pfister Hotel’s Current Artist in Residence
Christopher T Wood’s drawings wrap around his studio at the Pfister Hotel. They stretch from floor to ceiling, evenly spaced against the gray walls. One features three bees buzzing in the faded outline of a human stomach, another shows a stark white iceberg floating in black water while others feature abstract sketches of swirling shapes and sharp lines that leave more to the imagination. Beyond shades of gray, color is rare – but the use of contrast is captivating.
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
RELATED PEOPLE
wtmj.com
Center Street Daze Festival is back after 2 years
MILWAUKEE – Center Street Daze Festival is back after a 2-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The festival will take place from Humboldt Ave. to Holton St. on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Vendors, music, races and a car show are a few things to expect at the the event.
Super yacht docks in Milwaukee, owned by Miami Marlins owner: Reports
The massive 200-foot "super yacht" apparently owned by Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman made port in Milwaukee, to the surprise of early risers Wednesday morning.
Wacky Wheels Skate Van gives you a chance to revisit your youth
Another great program by Milwaukee Recreation (MKE REC), the Wacky Wheels Skate Van, is giving us a chance to revisit our youth.
Wrn.com
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lakeshore State Park this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Drag Boat Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held at Lakeshore State Park, located on Harbor Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 13. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the normally tranquil Lake Shore Park will see...
CLEAR launches at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
CLEAR will open screening lanes at the airport, creating 34 jobs and generating an estimated $2.6 million for the local economy, according to a news release.
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milwaukeemag.com
Why Call it College Avenue When There’s No College Nearby?
In the waning years of the 19th century, Milwaukee’s civic leaders envisioned a center of higher education near Lake Michigan, just outside the city limits. The southern city limits. The main east-west street leading to Downer College’s planned south side campus, Town Line Road, came to be known as...
MATC Times
2000 W Good Hope Rd
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale - Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
spectrumnews1.com
'We’re optimistic': Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome fights cancer
MILWAUKEE — On the outside, the Kallenberger’s look like your typical family. There’s Joe, Melinda and their two boys, Hugo and Rhett. The past four years haven’t been the easiest for the family of four, but one thing stays constant, and that’s their positivity. Their...
milwaukeemag.com
The Other Vet Mental Health Crisis
“I’ll often play a song for these guys to just help them get relaxed,” Dr. Noah Arnold, proprietor of Dr. Noah’s Ark Veterinary Clinic in Shorewood, says on a 2018 TV news segment. He’s speaking over video of him smiling, singing and strumming a guitar for his animal clients.
Comments / 0