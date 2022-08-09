Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Watch Tesla Energy Branded Model Y as Tesla Converts Its Fleet
Tesla starts converting its energy fleet to Model Y electric SUVs. Reddit user u/demuhnator saw this new Tesla Energy Model Y charging. He saw others taking pictures, so he figured out he should do and share with the Tesla community. In a Tesla Energy-wide company meeting obtained by Electrek yesterday,...
torquenews.com
Add new comment
Elon Musk Confirms 500-Mile Tesla Semi Will Begin Delivery This Year. Tesla first unveiled the Semi back in 2017 with deliveries expected to begin in 2019. However, after years of delay, today, Elon Musk has confirmed that the 500-mile version of the Tesla Semi will start "shipping this year." Tesla...
torquenews.com
Kia and Hyundai Plan To Build New EV Manufacturing Plant In Georgia
Are Kia and Hyundai planning to build a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Georgia in order to qualify for the new U.S. federal electric vehicle incentives? That is the question that popped into my mind after the recent news about the U.S. Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
torquenews.com
2023 Jeep Gladiator's New Color is Sure to Get Attention
One of Jeep's new colors is a shocking yellow. Fans will love the high velocity color. Every year, Jeep dreams up some incredible colors to express the energy and individuality of some of the most popular models. New in 2023, the Jeep Gladiator is getting a shocking, neon yellow, that screams adventure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
torquenews.com
Owners Disappointed With 2022 Toyota Tundra Towing Hitch. No Room for Safety Chains?
Why are some owners of the 2022 Toyota Tundra who tow trailers unhappy with the factory tow hitch? Safety afterthought?. The new 2022 Toyota Tundra proved to skeptical owners that a non v8 full sized pickup can do just as good and even better than a conventional v8. Even so, the hybrid drivetrain remains one of the best combinations for towing to date because of the electric torque that the EV motor provides. Altogether, a lot of new owners of the 2022 Tundra are much more contempt with their truck than those who still drive the previous generation around.
JOBS・
UK power sector to ‘wargame’ energy rationing amid threat of days-long blackouts
Gas power stations could be shut off to ration energy supplies as part of emergency plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter, insiders have warned.Sources at two power stations, along with government officials, said they were preparing to “wargame” emergency plans next month, and that they had been asked to review measures to keep Britain’s lights on in the worst-case scenario of dangerously low supplies.They suggested that drills could take place in September and October, and warned that they could be asked to switch gas stations off in order to ease high network demand.These efforts go well beyond standard...
torquenews.com
2023 Subaru Ascent Gets A Significant Price Increase And A New Trim Level
Subaru announced the newly-refreshed 2023 Subaru Ascent pricing and a new Ascent Onyx Edition Limited trim level. U.S. customers' latest pricing, changes, upgrades, and new features are here. Subaru of America announced pricing on the new 2023 Subaru Ascent 3-Row family hauler. The 2023 Ascent gets plenty of new upgrades,...
torquenews.com
Tesla Has Stopped Taking New Orders For The Model 3 Long Range
In an update to the company's online configurator, Tesla has stopped taking new orders for the Model 3 Long Range. Now if you go to Tesla's website to order this Model 3 variant, it simply reads "available in 2023." In the past 2 years, Tesla has instituted several price hikes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
torquenews.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai Continues Q3 Push With a New Huge Batch of Exports
Shanghai's South Port Terminal is again filled with a huge batch of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, ready to be shipped to reservation holders, showing Tesla is making a huge push toward its Quarter 3 results. "Once again, the Shanghai Southport terminal surprised us with Glovis leaving...
torquenews.com
The 6 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old SUVs - CR Says Avoid A 2012 Subaru Forester
Is the 2012 Subaru Forester a reliable vehicle? See why Consumer Reports says they would not recommend the ten-year-old model. What are the most reliable and fuel-efficient ten-year-old SUVs? And should customers buy a 2012 Subaru Forester? According to a new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription), they would not include the 2012 Subaru Forester in its ten-year-old most reliable SUVs list.
torquenews.com
CR’s 9 Reliable, Fuel-Efficient SUVs - Subaru Forester, Crosstrek Remain Top Picks
Are the 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Crosstrek reliable vehicles? How fuel-efficient are they? A report by Consumers Reports says they remain the best in class. With high gas prices this summer, which SUVs are the most reliable and fuel-efficient? An updated Consumer Reports study (by subscription) says two Subaru models, the 2022 Forester and 2022 Crosstrek, remain the most reliable and fuel-stingy new SUVs you can buy this summer.
torquenews.com
Is Your 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid’s Multimedia System Acting Up? You Are Not the Only One
Some owners have come up and shared that their new RAV4 Hybrid’s multimedia systems are suddenly blacking out. Is this something that you should be worried about?. We are all waiting for the new 2023 refreshed Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to come out with it’s updated multimedia system. Unfortunately, the current system is stuck in 2010 and just like almost every long-lasting generation of affordable SUVs, much isn’t done until the next generation comes out. Just look at the current gen Tacoma, previous gen Tundra, and the current gen Camry.
torquenews.com
Here Are More Reasons Why People Are Choosing Other SUVs Over 2023 Toyota Sequoia
After our recent article on why prospect owners of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia turned away from it, more owners came up and shared their reason. Maybe things to look out for?. The new 2023 Toyota Sequoia is by far one of the most important vehicles to come out this year. Mainly because of its sheer size and anticipation. The hype around this beefy SUV is unmatched by any other SUV that is set to come out this year. Starting in the fall months, you will start to see these mammoth sized vehicles roaming our streets and I think that even though the Toyota Land Cruiser is no longer with the U.S market, the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia will fill that spot in nicely.
torquenews.com
2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid May Have 38 MPG, and 40 Miles of EV Range
Everything about the potential 2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid is being kept under wraps. But we do have a few interesting clues about its hybrid MPG and plug-in hybrid version's electric range. Pickup Truck Talk thinks that the Toyota Tacoma Hybrid could be more fuel efficient with up to 38 mpg....
torquenews.com
Subaru’s Razor Thin New Car Inventory And The 2023 Model Outlook
If you shop for a 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek, you won't find the new all-wheel-drive vehicle on retailers' lots this summer. See what's next for new car shoppers and the 2023 model outlook. If you are shopping for a 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek, you know there...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Says 2022 Subaru Forester Is The Best New SUV Under $30K
The 2022 Subaru Forester is now ranked the best small SUV you can buy under $30,000 by Consumer Reports. Check out why the refreshed Forester scores best in its category. What is the best small SUV under $30,000 you can buy this year? According to Consumer Reports (by subscription) recent tests and surveys, the 2022 Subaru Forester is ranked number one overall for its fuel mileage and top safety scores and costs less than the average new car today.
torquenews.com
First Time EV Buyer's Take On Kia EV6: Loves The Drive, But Lots Of Nits To Pick
My friend purchased a brand new Kia EV6 last week, in part based on feedback I had given him. He has never owned an EV, or any plug-in vehicle, before and had previously talked to me about purchasing a Tesla model Y before and after he drove my Model 3. I interviewed him to get his initial impressions about the Kia EV6 because I think a lot of prospective EV buyers might appreciate reading about his initial experience.
torquenews.com
Here's How a Trickle Charger Could Damage Your Hybrid Battery On 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Unlike hybrid supercars, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid doesn’t really need a trickle charger connected if you plan to leave it for a while. For those who don’t know, a trickle charger is a type of charger that will charge your battery at the same rate that it discharges. So, say it discharges 12% a month if you don’t use it, a trickle charger will charge it at 12% a month to keep it at 100% whilst not overcharging it and causing damage the battery.
torquenews.com
Can This One Tip Reduce Highway Noise On 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
We covered an article where owners shared their disappointment in the RAV4 Hybrid’s noisy cabin during highway driving. Have owners found the answer?. In April, we published an article on the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid’s highway noise and if this was going to be a problem in long term driving. Be sure to read that article first to get an idea of what we are really talking about. Long story short, owners have noticed that their new 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids are making an exceptional amount of noise non-paradoxical to regular driving.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars to Buy Right Now
Here’s Consumer Reports’ analyst’s most recent selections this month of 10 new car models that includes full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 3% to 12% below their MSRP sticker values. Discounted New Car Deals Below MSRP. Earlier this year, we’ve reported on the...
Comments / 0