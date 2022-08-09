ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man found guilty of murder in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After three days, a jury found 30-year-old Fabian Bennett guilty of murder in the shooting death of Carlis Falls. It happened in December 2021 outside a home on Oregon Street. Bennett will be sentenced on August 25.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Woman Will Be Sentenced This Month For Injuring Officer

An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer with her car has reached a plea agreement. It happened in May of 2021 in the area of Heidlebach and Diamond. A police officer tried placing Maeling Smith into custody during a domestic dispute when she got back in her car, and dragged the officer for a block.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Murder Investigation in the 1000 block of Mulberry St

On August 9th, around 9:45 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street for shots fired and a victim who had been shot. Officers located an adult victim inside the doorway of a home. The victim had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, passed away.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Friends remember couple killed in Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The South Bend Clinic#Qb Updated#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wevv.com

Three people confirmed dead after massive explosion in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office confirms three people have died as the result of a large explosion in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. The explosion happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials tell us the blast originated from the home at...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy