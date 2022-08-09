GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-1-0
(nine, one, zero)
Cash 3 Midday
5-4-4
(five, four, four)
Cash 3 Night
5-9-3
(five, nine, three)
Cash 4 Evening
2-4-4-2
(two, four, four, two)
Cash 4 Midday
5-7-2-7
(five, seven, two, seven)
Cash 4 Night
6-5-0-8
(six, five, zero, eight)
Cash4Life
09-25-43-44-52, Cash Ball: 2
(nine, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Fantasy 5
03-09-22-28-31
(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $639,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
0-9-1-0-6
(zero, nine, one, zero, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
3-4-0-0-6
(three, four, zero, zero, six)
Mega Millions
01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
