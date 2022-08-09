ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Fox 59

Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
FOX59

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
FOX59

Police: Man exposed himself in Fishers Goodwill

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself inside a Goodwill Store on July 5. According to the Fishers Police Department, the incident occurred at a Goodwill located at 11561 Geist Pavilion Drive, near 116th Street and Olio Road, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. […]
FOX59

Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert. Whitestown police initially indicated that two children were […]
WIBC.com

Police: Two People Arrested in Indy for Stabbing and Hanging Dog to Death

INDIANAPOLIS–Two people in Indianapolis are accused of hanging and stabbing a dog to death. IMPD says Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
WISN

2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
wrtv.com

Suspect arrested after fleeing Morgantown shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY — The suspect for a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Morgantown has been arrested after he fled the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene around 8:55 p.m. at the area of the 6700 block of South 800W. Johnson County...
