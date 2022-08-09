Read full article on original website
Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
Indy funeral director shot dead by suspects in stolen car tracked by IMPD, FBI
The funeral director killed over the weekend was on the phone when he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot to death by two people traveling in a carjacked vehicle that was being tracked by police.
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
Prosecutor requests $50K to pursue death penalty for suspect in Elwood officer's killing
ANDERSON, Ind. — Although no decision has been made on seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of an Elwood police officer, the Madison County prosecutor has made a major step toward pursuing that penalty. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday told members of the Madison County...
Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis. Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021,...
2 people arrested after torturing and killing dog, police say
Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation after two adults were arrested for torturing and killing a dog.
Police: Man exposed himself in Fishers Goodwill
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself inside a Goodwill Store on July 5. According to the Fishers Police Department, the incident occurred at a Goodwill located at 11561 Geist Pavilion Drive, near 116th Street and Olio Road, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. […]
1 person shot and killed at Marathon gas station Wednesday afternoon, police say
A person has been shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a Marathon gas station on the city's north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
Kurt Russell, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
Antonio Wynn is the third man charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery back in March in Indianapolis.
DOJ: Indy man gets 4-year sentence after gun arrest while on GPS monitoring
Indianapolis man Davion Andrews was sentenced to over four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the DOJ announced.
Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping
WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert. Whitestown police initially indicated that two children were […]
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at...
Charges filed against man accused of deadly hit-and-run while driving company truck
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash along MLK. Police were first called to the scene near 33rd and MLK around 10:30pm July 8th. Surveillance cameras from a Marathon gas station captured a picture of a distinctive white Ford Super […]
Indianapolis man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 deadly shooting at a Broad Ripple pub. Curtis Baker was found guilty of murder after a two-day jury trial. Baker was also found guilty of being a habitual offender. In the early morning hours of Oct....
Police: Two People Arrested in Indy for Stabbing and Hanging Dog to Death
INDIANAPOLIS–Two people in Indianapolis are accused of hanging and stabbing a dog to death. IMPD says Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant roundup
A multi-agency operation resulted in 32 arrests in and around Johnson County Monday.
Indy man charged with murder 6 years after separate fatal shooting conviction
A man previously convicted in a fatal shooting in 2016 has again been arrested and charged with murder — this time in a shooting death from July this year.
2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
Suspect arrested after fleeing Morgantown shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY — The suspect for a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Morgantown has been arrested after he fled the scene, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene around 8:55 p.m. at the area of the 6700 block of South 800W. Johnson County...
