Washington Man Arrested for Child Solicitation
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Tuesday for Child Solicitation Under the Age of 14. Officers arrested 20-year-old Austin McCoy following an investigation of a complaint regarding McCoy being in contact with a teenager. The investigation is ongoing. McCoy is being held on $50,000 bond in the Daviess County Security...
Washington Police Release Additional Information on Arrest of Illinois Man
The Washington Police Department has released additional information concerning the arrest of a Golconda, Illinois man early Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Gavin Helms was arrested after police encountered him near Northwest 14th and West Walnut Streets. Helms was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and...
Sullivan Co. Drug Arrest
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing drug charges following an investigation of a suspicious person Sunday at the Dugger Party Center. Deputies say Shad Robling tried to conceal something in his pocket. A search of Robling turned up methamphetamine, syringes, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and a...
Louisiana Man Facing Auto Theft & Other Charges Following Police Chase in Dubois Co.
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a Louisiana man is in custody following an investigation early Tuesday morning into a possible stolen van northbound from I-64 and State Road 162. Deputies spotted the van and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop and lead them...
Paoli Woman Convicted of Murder
Orange County Prosecutor Holly Hudelson says a Paoli woman has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband. Sabrina Dunn shot and killed Bill Dunn at a residence on College Hill Street in October of 2020. Although divorced, the pair lived in two separate houses on the same property. Dunn...
Gibson Co. Sheriff Warns of Scam
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam where the scammers spoof the Sheriff’s Office phone number and tell people there’s a warrant for their arrest. The intended victims are told they can avoid jail by purchasing gift cards and providing the numbers...
Southern Indiana Preschool Teacher Looking at Molestation Charges
A preschool teacher in Evansville is looking at child molestation charges. Police say a four-year-old student at the Bethel United Church of Christ Preschool told child advocates that her teacher touched her inappropriately. The school says it immediately fired the teacher, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Leduc. He was arrested on...
Washington Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Burglary/Theft Investigation
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060 or bgarland@washingtonin.us.
President Of Evansville Baseball League Arrested in Theft Investigation
The investigation into missing popcorn money at a travel baseball league in Evansville has the league’s president looking at charges. Police arrested Eric Cooper on Friday. He’s the president of the Evansville South Baseball League, and investigators say he stole over six thousand-dollars in cash that was supposed to go to the league.
Vincennes Police Dept. K-9 Sarah Retiring Due to Cancer
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
Jasper Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Trailer Theft Investigation
The Jasper Police Department is requesting the public’s help in reference to a trailer that was stolen from Rural King in the early morning hours on 8/8. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
Daviess Co. Road Closing
The Daviess County Highway Department advises that County Road 750 North will be closed today between County Roads 650 East and 700 East for a pipe replacement project. 750 North will reopen to traffic around 5:00 PM.
Southwest Indiana Artillery Group Headed to Iraq
The 163rd Field Artillery Battalion, headquartered in Evansville, with an armory in Vincennes, has deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing protection to coalition forces and assets. The departure ceremony for the 163rd was held Tuesday night in Evansville. Over 250 soldiers from the region are headed to Iraq.
Lane Restrictions Scheduled to Begin Wednesday for US 41 in Sullivan Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
Vincennes Green Team Moves to 2-1 in Pool Play at Cal Ripken 10 Year-Old World Series
The Vincennes Cal Ripken World Series Green team move to 2-1 in pool play with a 9-3 win over Andrews Texas. A win tonight against Marlborough Massachusetts would cement their place in the Championship Round brackets, starting Thursday. In other action yesterday, Willamette Valley Oregon defeated Sikeston, Missouri 10-2; Marlton...
Heart of Jasper to Host Vacant Building Open House August 26th
The Heart of Jasper will host an open house of the available building space in downtown Jasper on Friday August 26th. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will once again host the event to show the public the available building space in the downtown area.
Daviess/Knox Co. Community Foundations Accepting Applications For 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program
2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship applications are now available in Daviess and Knox Counties through the Daviess and Knox County Community Foundations. Scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. Students can learn more about the scholarships...
