Louisiana State

brproud.com

Louisiana native to appear on VH1’s My True Crime Story in September

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Dartanyon Williams, the master identity thief, graduated with nearly a 4.0 GPA, but decided to pursue ‘white collar crimes’ at a young age. Williams began experimenting with identity theft at the age of 15, stealing credit cards from his parents and grandmother. By the time he was in his 20’s, he turned this scheme into a multi-million dollar crime career.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Louisiana man convicted of 2 murders, given life without parole, is released from prison

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man who was convicted of murdering two people in 1979 and was given life without parole has been released from prison. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 on Monday to release David Chenevert from prison, according to The Associated Press. Chenevert had previously agreed to life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, 26, and Evelyn McIntyre, 18, in 1979. Brown was his roommate and McIntyre was a friend.
KPEL 96.5

Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Vicksburg Post

LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Calcasieu Parish News

Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man

Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
METAIRIE, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
wamwamfm.com

Louisiana Man Arrested in Dubois After High Speed Chase

A man from Louisiana is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday morning police chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old William Tatum of West Monroe, Louisiana, stole a utility van and led police on a several-mile chase. Authorities say the vehicle traveled from I-64 onto State Road 162 in Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

