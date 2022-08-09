Read full article on original website
Louisiana native to appear on VH1’s My True Crime Story in September
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Dartanyon Williams, the master identity thief, graduated with nearly a 4.0 GPA, but decided to pursue ‘white collar crimes’ at a young age. Williams began experimenting with identity theft at the age of 15, stealing credit cards from his parents and grandmother. By the time he was in his 20’s, he turned this scheme into a multi-million dollar crime career.
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
Louisiana getting help from FBI as cyber-attacks intensify in the state
LOUISIANA, USA — FBI Agents are not only seeing an increase in cyber-attacks across the country but also here at home in Louisiana. Cyber-attacks not only cost money and cause headaches, but they are a major concern for national security, especially when it comes to our critical infrastructure, like the power grid.
Louisiana man convicted of 2 murders, given life without parole, is released from prison
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man who was convicted of murdering two people in 1979 and was given life without parole has been released from prison. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 on Monday to release David Chenevert from prison, according to The Associated Press. Chenevert had previously agreed to life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, 26, and Evelyn McIntyre, 18, in 1979. Brown was his roommate and McIntyre was a friend.
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
Louisiana man indicted for allegedly raping child under the age of 13 years old
According to reports, a Washington Parish Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Shannon Brady Polkey on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, 1 count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.
LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Cleanup underway of oil spill in a Louisiana bay, health warning in place
HOUMA, La. (AP) — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Unlike most Southern states, Louisiana is working to install air conditioning in prisons
Ronald Marshall recalls being drained of energy every morning after picking vegetables in the unshaded fields of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. But the dorm where he lived with about 80 others was hotter than outside. “Guys would literally miss their noon chow because the sun sucked life right out...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Dubois After High Speed Chase
A man from Louisiana is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday morning police chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old William Tatum of West Monroe, Louisiana, stole a utility van and led police on a several-mile chase. Authorities say the vehicle traveled from I-64 onto State Road 162 in Dubois County.
