wbiw.com
The Southbound left lane of State Road 37 is closed due to an accident
JUDAH – The southbound left lane of State Road 37 is currently closed due to a 3-vehicle accident. Traffic is moving in the right lane, but traffic is backed up and motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection...
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Single-vehicle crash kills man in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he crashed his SUV in southern Vigo County Wednesday afternoon. N. Botros, 72, was transported to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.
wwbl.com
Lane Restrictions Scheduled to Begin Wednesday for US 41 in Sullivan Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Wednesday on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
WTHI
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
wwbl.com
Three Killed, Four Houses Destroyed, and 39 Damaged in Evansville Explosion
Evansville Police say three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in an explosion around North Weinbach and Belleview Avenues. Four homes were destroyed and 39 others damaged. The explosion happened about shortly before 1:00 p.m., local time. So far, no word on a cause.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 8, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Alyson K. Bertke; Kaleb E. Oliver; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tanyathorn Harrison; Marianna R. Wagner; Larry E. Bruner II; Inna P. Grishchuk; Gabriel R. Gallatin; Fastilla Decastro; Jessica C. Donnahoo; Malcolm W. Akers; Stephanie R. Miles; Eric R. Alvarez; Ar S. Lar; Matthew R. Abbott; Hailey R. Martin; Sophie J. Leggett; Colton J. Roll; Montana A. Mitchell; Russell S. Wheeler; Mary G. Reschke; Gabriel D. Nies; David L. Bolen; Jaiden D. Calloway.
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operating Without Ever Receiving a License. 20-year-old Melanie Bello was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $200 bond. Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Onell Ortiz of Jasper in Daviess County Sunday for Driving...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting
Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
wwbl.com
Washington Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Burglary/Theft Investigation
Washington Police are asking the public for assistance in a burglary/theft investigation at Sterling and Company on East Main Street. Officers were called to the business Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information concerning the incident contact Central Dispatch at 812.254.1060 or bgarland@washingtonin.us.
wwbl.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff Warns of Scam
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam where the scammers spoof the Sheriff’s Office phone number and tell people there’s a warrant for their arrest. The intended victims are told they can avoid jail by purchasing gift cards and providing the numbers...
wwbl.com
Heart of Jasper to Host Vacant Building Open House August 26th
The Heart of Jasper will host an open house of the available building space in downtown Jasper on Friday August 26th. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will once again host the event to show the public the available building space in the downtown area.
WTHI
Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
wevv.com
4-year-old Princeton boy dead after wandering into traffic, sheriff's office says
Authorities have released new details on a crash that claimed the life of a young boy in Warrick County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a driver called 911 around 4 a.m. on Monday and said he had just hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
wwbl.com
Louisiana Man Facing Auto Theft & Other Charges Following Police Chase in Dubois Co.
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a Louisiana man is in custody following an investigation early Tuesday morning into a possible stolen van northbound from I-64 and State Road 162. Deputies spotted the van and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop and lead them...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022
Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
wwbl.com
Vincennes Police Dept. K-9 Sarah Retiring Due to Cancer
The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
