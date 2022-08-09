ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Daviess County, IN
Daviess County, IN
Traffic
Daviess County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WASHINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
#County Road#County Highway#Daviess Co#Road Closing
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 8, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Alyson K. Bertke; Kaleb E. Oliver; Jeremy G. Griffin; Tanyathorn Harrison; Marianna R. Wagner; Larry E. Bruner II; Inna P. Grishchuk; Gabriel R. Gallatin; Fastilla Decastro; Jessica C. Donnahoo; Malcolm W. Akers; Stephanie R. Miles; Eric R. Alvarez; Ar S. Lar; Matthew R. Abbott; Hailey R. Martin; Sophie J. Leggett; Colton J. Roll; Montana A. Mitchell; Russell S. Wheeler; Mary G. Reschke; Gabriel D. Nies; David L. Bolen; Jaiden D. Calloway.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Daviess Co. Arrests

Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operating Without Ever Receiving a License. 20-year-old Melanie Bello was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $200 bond. Indiana State Police arrested 31-year-old Onell Ortiz of Jasper in Daviess County Sunday for Driving...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Residents Address Flood Concerns at Council Meeting

Washington City Council members listened last night to a group of Washington residents concerned about flooding. Concerns sparked by heavy rains over the past few years, especially the nearly 12 inches of rain the city received over a three-day period a few weeks ago, were addressed. Candice Crawford, who lives...
WASHINGTON, IN
Traffic
Politics
wwbl.com

Gibson Co. Sheriff Warns of Scam

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam where the scammers spoof the Sheriff’s Office phone number and tell people there’s a warrant for their arrest. The intended victims are told they can avoid jail by purchasing gift cards and providing the numbers...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Heart of Jasper to Host Vacant Building Open House August 26th

The Heart of Jasper will host an open house of the available building space in downtown Jasper on Friday August 26th. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will once again host the event to show the public the available building space in the downtown area.
JASPER, IN
WTHI

Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022

Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Vincennes Police Dept. K-9 Sarah Retiring Due to Cancer

The Vincennes Police Department is retiring its K-9 Sarah. Sarah was recently diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At the recommendation of K9 Sara’s veterinarian, she was retired from service on August 5th for medical reasons. Her partner Sergeant Jonathan O’Brien and his family decided to let Sara enjoy the remainder...
VINCENNES, IN

