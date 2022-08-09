Donald Trump referred to Mar-a-Lago as a "Winter White House," and he wasn't the first to do so. Marjorie Merriweather Post had Mar-a-Lago built in the 1920s, and she arranged to have the property left to the United States government upon her death, hoping it could be used as a "Winter White House," per Smithsonian Magazine. The government passed on the gift due to cost of maintenance, and in 1985, Trump purchased the property for $8 million. In September 2019, Trump updated his official primary residence from New York City to Mar-a-Lago, via Fox News. While president, Trump spent 142 days at Mar-a-Lago; he had some official meetings there, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, per Voa News.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO