Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison, who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence for his conviction in the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.

