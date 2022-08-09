Read full article on original website
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
Montana Serial Killer Is Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison, who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence for his conviction in the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Neighbors say speed limit must drop due to recent crashes in northwest Billings
A motorcyclist was killed in July and high speed on the Molt road is commonplace according to Augusta Ranch residents.
Mysterious Screams for Help in Joliet? Search Finds Nothing
It seems too soon for spooky Halloween stories, but this true tale out of Joliet, MT is giving me some seriously creepy vibes. According to a social media post today (8/9) from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around noon on Sunday (8/7) to a report of children screaming for help.
Coroner IDs victim of crash on Overland Avenue
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
Billings police investigate armed casino robbery
Police said at 1:22 a.m. when a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino on 15th Street West at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Airport Road
UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 1:21 P.M. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal crash on Airport Road Tuesday. Deputy Rich Hoffman with the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tara Janet Sinkler, 39, of Billings. Her cause of death was multiple...
Witness recounts Buck's Bar hit-and-run in Billings
Billings Police say they may have located the vehicle involved in a Thursday morning hit-and-run at Buck's Bar.
Billings Casino Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Searching for Suspect
A casino in midtown Billings was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning (8/8), according to a report on social media from the Billings Police Department. In the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sargeant Schwartz said a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint around 1:22 am Monday at 1310 15th Street West.
Group rescued from Yellowstone River after being pulled away by currents
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today. According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.
Montana Rescue Mission celebrates launching of new Billings campus
The campus will include an emergency shelter, a long term program for recovery and 29 affordable apartments.
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Yellowstone Bear Destroys Car After Doors Left Unlocked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a story that repeats itself numerous times every summer. Person leaves car unlocked. Bear opens door of car and gets locked inside. Bear destroys car. It happened again in a community right outside of Yellowstone late last week. According...
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
Defeated in primary, Yellowstone County commissioner launches write-in campaign
Pitman lost the primary to challenger Mark Morse, a retired postal inspector who was supported by Commissioner John Ostlund.
Billings Women Admit Armed Robbery of Heights Casino
According to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office, two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino, firing a warning shot while leaving the scene, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property have admitted robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, Billings,...
Man Intentionally Struck by Car in Billings, Life-Threatening Injuries
A man suffered serious injuries early this morning (Thursday 8/4) when Billings Police say a vehicle deliberately hit him. According to the post on Twitter @BillingsPD, officers responded at 1:34 am this morning to a Vehicular Assault that had occurred in the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Billings Police Sargeant...
Exposed Natural Gas Pipeline Forces Closure on a Portion of Stillwater River
BILLINGS – Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed the Stillwater River to all watercraft between Absaroka Fishing Access Site (FAS) and the confluence of the Rosebud River, which is just upstream of Jeffreys Landing FAS. Working closely with Stillwater County commissioners, FWP is providing an emergency closure of the...
Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims
Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
Fatal Crash Near Billings Airport, Roads Closed for Hours
Billings Police and Fire are on the scene of a fatal crash that closed Airport Road just before 3 pm on Thursday afternoon (8/4). According to a press release from the City of Billings, the closure of Airport Road from the 27th Street roundabout and east to Main Street could last up to 2 hours, which would be approximately 5:30 pm.
