Broadway’s ‘The Kite Runner’ Adds Second Weekly Masked Audience Performance – Update

UPDATE Broadway ’s The Kite Runner will add a second weekly performance requiring audiences to wear masks, producers announced today. Beginning Sept. 7, Wednesday matinees, as with the previously announced Friday evenings, will be masked.

“We have received feedback from some theatregoers who remain cautious about being in an audience with non-masked patrons,” said producer Victoria Lang in a statement, “as well as others who are still immunocompromised. We want to give everyone the opportunity to see The Kite Runner and are offering this option to accommodate them.”

The more pervasive mask-optional policy, which remains in effect for other Broadway shows, will be followed for non-Friday Kite Runner performances.

The masks-on-Friday plan will remain in effect through The Kite Runner ‘s limited engagement at the Hayes Theater, ending October 30.

The Broadway League announced last month that a mask-optional policy would remain in effect at Broadway venues until further notice, although each production has the option of setting its own Covid policies.

Matthew Spangler’s play, based on Khaled Hosseini’s 2003 novel, is directed by Giles Croft and stars Amir Arison, Faran Tahir, and Mazin Akar, among others.

All other performances will follow the Broadway League policy of masks optional.