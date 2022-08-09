Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small...
iowa.media
DNR issues 10 toxic beach warnings for August 12-18
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
iowa.media
IOWA VOTING ACCESS GRANTS AVAILABLE TO COUNTIES
IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS PROVIDING A $1,000 GRANT TO EVERY COUNTY IN THE STATE TO IMPROVE VOTER ACCESS AHEAD OF THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION. PATE SAYS HE WANTS ALL VOTERS TO HAVE A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE WHEN THEY CAST THEIR BALLOT:. PATE2 OC…ON ELECTION DAY. :18. THE...
iowa.media
IOWA STATE FAIR BEGINS 11 DAY RUN IN DES MOINES
THE IOWA STATE FAIR OPENED TODAY (THURSDAY) AND C-E-O GARY SLATER SAYS THERE’S PLENTY TO WATCH AND DO:. GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE EXPECTS THERE WILL BE GOOD ATTENDANCE THIS YEAR AS PEOPLE LOOK FOR SOME ENTERTAINMENT. STFAIR2 OC………HAS TO OFFER” :08. THE IOWA STATE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Gov. Reynolds files motion to challenge injunction on Fetal Heartbeat Bill
On Thursday Governor Kim Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. “The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward...
iowa.media
Middle-of-the-road Overla opposes Republican extremism
About 50 civic-minded citizens attended a meet-and-greet event Tuesday afternoon at the Perry Perk coffeehouse with Democrat Gary Overla, the Perry High School social studies teacher who is running for the new District 47 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives. The 45-minute discussion ranged among a variety of issues,...
iowa.media
ATTORNEYS FILE REQUEST TO REPEAL INJUNCTION AGAINST IOWA FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL
ATTORNEYS REPRESENTING GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAVE TAKEN THE FORMAL STEP OF ASKING A DISTRICT COURT TO LET A STATE LAW TAKE EFFECT THAT WOULD BAN MOST ABORTIONS IN IOWA. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. ABORTION OC………..SOQ. :41. The post ATTORNEYS FILE REQUEST TO REPEAL INJUNCTION...
iowa.media
Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair
Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is...
RELATED PEOPLE
iowa.media
Dry conditions, hot temperatures lead to a burn ban
What started as an unseasonably warm and dry June has progressed through to July and into August. Greenfield firefighters were dispatched to a hay bale fire north of Greenfield on Friday. They requested mutual aid from departments from Fontanelle and Orient on scene before they were able to get the blaze extinguished.
iowa.media
Candidates for state treasurer diverge on office’s role, goals
Democrat Michael Fitzgerald will face off against former state Sen. Roby Smith. (Photo by Iowa Capital Dispatch. Money image from Getty Images.) If elected as state treasurer, former Republican state Sen. Roby Smith would use the position to prevent federal overreach and ensure Iowa tax dollars don’t aid terrorist organizations, his campaign states. Democratic incumbent Michael Fitzgerald said he hopes to continue building on programs he implemented during his time as the longest-serving state treasurer in the nation.
iowa.media
New report shows 1.2 mil. Iowans in drought
Climate Check reports 2%, or seven days, of a typical year categorized as extremely hot. Through the first 11 days of August, Creston has seen six days reaching 93 degrees – the categorical mark for extremely hot in Iowa. Next week has three forecasted days over 93 degrees, the hottest being a predicted 97 degrees on Saturday.
iowa.media
Drought conditions worsen in southern Iowa
Drought has further gripped southern Iowa, where there is now widespread severe drought. (Graphic by U.S. Drought Monitor) The dryness of southern Iowa continues to expand with little chance for rain in the next 10 days. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report on Thursday shows that moderate drought now stretches entirely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
State attorneys general talk future tech cases in national conference
Dr. Natalie Denburg, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Iowa, gave a presentation on scam vulnerability Aug. 10 at the National Association of Attorneys General presidential summit in Des Moines. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State attorneys general may soon play a larger role in the...
iowa.media
Gas prices in Iowa fall $.19 cents in the last week
The price of regular unleaded gasoline in Iowa fell $.19 over the last week. That’s according to the weekly fuel report released by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Iowa was $3.62 as of Wednesday. That’s...
Comments / 0