Read full article on original website
Related
Abortion Should Be Permitted In Cases Of Rape And Incest, Nearly 90% Of Texas Voters Say In UT Poll
Most registered voters in Texas oppose a complete ban on abortion but are split on the extent to which abortion should be available, according to a June poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. The state’s abortion clinics stopped providing abortions almost immediately...
All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County
When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
‘Texans Should Watch Their Wallets’: Consumers Left In The Dark About Power Grid Committee’s Recommendations
An obscure state committee voted hastily Wednesday to send a set of recommendations to the Texas Legislature to shore up the state’s power grid. The committee, which most Texans have never heard of, is mostly made up of energy company executives. The State Energy Plan Advisory Committee – appointed...
Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax
Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbott Gets Zero Percent In CPAC Straw Poll
Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw polls are one of the ways that Republicans measure part enthusiasm for rising stars. Governor Greg Abbott is not one of those according to the most recent one, where he netted zero percent. The most recent CPAC event was held in Dallas over the...
Texas Voting Rights Restriction Law Going Down In Courts
Last year, the Texas legislature passed one of the most onerous restrictions of voting rights and access in the United States, but it’s been meeting defeat in federal court. The pushback on voting, particularly on mail-in voting, was motivated by conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump that claimed the 2020 election was rife with corruption and fraud. No evidence that this has been the case has ever been presented, and recent testimony to the January 6 Commission shows that Trump was well-aware his claims were unfounded. Nonetheless, Republican legislatures across the country used the Big Lie to push back on voting rights and access.
Texas State Police Can Keep Uvalde Records Secret For Now, Judge Rules
A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them. The order by Travis County 419th Civil District...
Did The TCEQ Violate Houstonians Civil Rights In Concrete Batch Permitting?
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for possible civil rights violations in its recently updated permitting process for concrete batch plants, according to the Houston Chronicle. There are at least 188 of these heavily-polluting industrial facilities in Houston and Harris County, most of which are clustered in minority and working class neighborhoods.
RELATED PEOPLE
Abbott And O’Rourke Fight Over School Vouchers
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a brawl over school vouchers that could be a turning point in the upcoming election for Texas Governor. In May, Abbott expressed his support for the idea of school vouchers and since then O’Rourke has been hammering him over the issue, especially seeking an advantage in rural Texas – where Democrats need to improve their margins if they want a better chance at winning statewide.
Texans Travel To Austin To Debate CRT
After months of controversy over public school lessons and library books, educators, parents, and advocacy groups from around Texas came together to discuss a once-in-a-decade rewrite of the state’s social studies curriculum. The debate over how race and LGBTQ issues are taught in public schools has become a huge...
Jury Awards $45.2 Million In Punitive Damages In Alex Jones Sandy Hook Trial
Aug 5 (Reuters) – U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre $45.2 million in punitive damages – on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages already awarded – for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury decided on Friday.
Author Of “Critical Race Theory” Ban Says Texas Schools Can Still Teach About Racism
For the past year, Texas educators have struggled with a new law targeting how history and race are taught in the state’s public schools. Some administrators thought it meant they needed to teach an opposing view of the Holocaust. For other school officials, the pressure of adhering to new restrictions about how to teach social studies was too much and for some it was the last straw: They quit. In one district, a Black principal was put on paid leave after being accused of teaching critical race theory, which he denied doing. He eventually reached a settlement with the district and resigned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Almost 600 Texas Youth Are Trapped In A Juvenile Prison System On The Brink Of Collapse
Texas’ juvenile prison system is nearing total collapse. Its five lockups are dangerously understaffed, an ongoing problem that worsened dramatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%. The state has desperately tried to recruit employees, but most new hires are gone within six months. Teachers and...
Texas’ Tax-free Weekend Is Here
Attention to all Texans, put on comfy sneakers and get your credit cards ready, because one of the most anticipated weekends has begun: the state’s annual tax-free weekend. The waiver of the sales tax Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, on items less than $100. The Houston Chronicle gave...
Texas Grid Came Very Close To Failure Last Month
The Texas electrical grid nearly collapsed last month, with Governor Greg Abbott and the Republican-led state government seemingly unmotivated to fix the problem any further. Doug Lewin, an energy expert who previously researched clean energy for the Texas legislature, laid out on Twitter just how close the grid came to collapsing on July 13. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was down to less than 2 percent of the reserve margin. The problem was exacerbated by 2.6 gigawatts of coal and gas plants going offline, bringing the total of unavailable energy sources up to 15 gigawatts. These included an NRG coal plant in Thompson and South Texas Electric Co-op plan in San Miguel.
Jurassic Park Takes Over Texas Ghost Town
Billionaire Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texas ghost town into Jurassic Park. That’s right, Dallas Mavericks owner, wishes to turn Mustang, Texas into Dinosaur Capital. On the Drew Barrymore show, Cuban said he wishes to add huge Jurassic Park-like figures everywhere. According to MySA, the idea came after he invested in Dino Don from Shark Tank. Dino Don is a robotic, life-sized dinosaur business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collin County GOP Censures Cornyn For Being Bipartisan
In a near-unanimous vote this week, the Collin County Republican Party censured Sen. John Cornyn for committing the cardinal sin of occasional compromise with the opposing party. They declared their indignation with his “history of crossing over and voting with the Democrat Party to accomplish their objectives” and demanded his “immediate resignation from the U.S. Senate for his faithlessness to our party and our principles.”
Cuellar Votes Against Bill That Would Ban Assault Weapons
Rep. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez were the only two Texans to go against the rest of their party when voting for a bill that would impose the first ban in decades on semi-automatic weapons. The legislation came in the wake of the Uvalde massacre which brutally took the life...
Texas Power Use To Break Records Again This Week
Aug 1 (Reuters) – Power use in Texas will break records again this week as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another heatwave, the state’s power grid operator projected on Monday. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more...
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0