Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Family flying American Airlines claims they were asked to pay $30K after airline changed their flight to another country
A family alleges American Airlines tried to force them to pay roughly $30,000 to change their itinerary after the airline switched the family's return ticket to leave from an airport in another country, according to a complaint filed by the family with the Department of Transportation and American Airlines. Sam...
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
I'm a travel editor who takes more than 50 flights a year. This is the best carry-on luggage for flying.
Checking a bag is a hassle and can be pricey, so you need a reliable carry-on suitcase. Here are the best carry-ons we tested in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
An airline passenger with a lung-condition was forced to walk after waiting 30 minutes for wheelchair support at Las Vegas Airport
A man with a lung condition had to walk after waiting 30 minutes for airport wheelchair support. Donald Willis told the Wall Street Journal he had to stop four or five times to use his inhaler. Disabled fliers have reported long waits and lost wheelchairs amid a summer of travel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cntraveler.com
The Worst Airports in the World for Flight Delays and Cancellations, According to New Data
Bleary-eyed after midnight, I reloaded the United Airlines app for the umpteenth time, desperately hoping my 8 p.m. flight to London Heathrow, now scheduled for 1:30 a.m., would finally start boarding. Instead, I received a text at 12:39 a.m.: my flight had been canceled. Perhaps it shouldn’t have come as...
Couple’s Dream $6k Honeymoon Ruined After Airport’s Mistakes Made Them Miss Their Flights
A newlywed couple missed out on their $6k honeymoon due to alleged airport errors – with the bride’s wedding dress even going missing with her baggage. Soumaya Elliott, 30, and husband Justin, 33, had splashed out on a four-week trip to Asia to follow their wedding last month.
FOXBusiness
United Airlines places $10M deposit for 100 electric air taxis from Archer Aviation
United Airlines has given a $10 million deposit to Archer Aviation ahead of the delivery of 100 electric air taxis with vertical takeoff and landing capability. UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 38.82 +0.13 +0.34%. ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 4.72 +0.49 +11.58%. Last year, United agreed to order up to 200 of...
Thrillist
You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only
Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank. Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with...
BBC
Ryanair boss O'Leary says the era of €10 flights is over
Ryanair won't be offering flights at rock bottom prices any more thanks to the soaring cost of fuel, the budget airline's boss has admitted. Chief executive Michael O'Leary says the era of the €10 ticket is over. The airline's average fare would rise from around €40 (£33.75) last year...
So long, €10 flights: Is this the end of an era for budget travel?
Over the weekend I was growing increasingly frustrated. I wanted to book a city break to anywhere but London for later this year, but one glance at Skyscanner and I knew that any international (and even domestic) flight was beyond my budget. My first-world problem was compounded by the fact that I’d told myself during the UK’s various lockdowns that, once restrictions ease, I would start seeing more of Europe. Because, as a Kiwi expat, that’s what I’d moved over to London for, right?But what was once a £50 return trip to a European capital was now a £200 return...
travelawaits.com
Save Big On Flights And Hotels And Earn Cashback With WayAway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve heard of cheaper flights, you’ve heard of getting cashback — now there’s a service that combines the best of both worlds! Not only can WayAway help travelers easily find cheap airline tickets, but the travel price comparison service also offers cashback on travel purchases.
Heathrow says airport travel chaos is easing
Heathrow airport insists recent travel chaos is beginning to ease after telling airlines to cut their flight programmes to tackle delays and cancellations.The group’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said passengers have been seeing “better, more reliable journeys” since the cap on departing flights was enforced.Heathrow and Gatwick ordered airlines to slash their flight schedules following chaotic scenes as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with the sudden ramping up of demand for overseas holidays.Holidaymakers suffered delays and cancellations along with lengthy queues as airports struggled with baggage handling, air traffic control and security.Passengers are seeing better, more reliable journeys...
Comments / 0