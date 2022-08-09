ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
Thrillist

You Can Get 80% Off Flights on Frontier Today and Today Only

Like almost everything else right now, flight prices have spiked this summer. But one budget-friendly carrier is hosting a massive, one-day sale so you can book a flight without breaking the bank. Frontier Airlines is slashing prices on fares across the US when you lock down your travel today with...
BBC

Ryanair boss O'Leary says the era of €10 flights is over

Ryanair won't be offering flights at rock bottom prices any more thanks to the soaring cost of fuel, the budget airline's boss has admitted. Chief executive Michael O'Leary says the era of the €10 ticket is over. The airline's average fare would rise from around €40 (£33.75) last year...
The Independent

So long, €10 flights: Is this the end of an era for budget travel?

Over the weekend I was growing increasingly frustrated. I wanted to book a city break to anywhere but London for later this year, but one glance at Skyscanner and I knew that any international (and even domestic) flight was beyond my budget. My first-world problem was compounded by the fact that I’d told myself during the UK’s various lockdowns that, once restrictions ease, I would start seeing more of Europe. Because, as a Kiwi expat, that’s what I’d moved over to London for, right?But what was once a £50 return trip to a European capital was now a £200 return...
travelawaits.com

Save Big On Flights And Hotels And Earn Cashback With WayAway

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve heard of cheaper flights, you’ve heard of getting cashback — now there’s a service that combines the best of both worlds! Not only can WayAway help travelers easily find cheap airline tickets, but the travel price comparison service also offers cashback on travel purchases.
The Independent

Heathrow says airport travel chaos is easing

Heathrow airport insists recent travel chaos is beginning to ease after telling airlines to cut their flight programmes to tackle delays and cancellations.The group’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said passengers have been seeing “better, more reliable journeys” since the cap on departing flights was enforced.Heathrow and Gatwick ordered airlines to slash their flight schedules following chaotic scenes as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with the sudden ramping up of demand for overseas holidays.Holidaymakers suffered delays and cancellations along with lengthy queues as airports struggled with baggage handling, air traffic control and security.Passengers are seeing better, more reliable journeys...
