Midshipmen’s Log 8/9/22: Nuts sink Ports, Travs split a series, AquaSox struggle, Rainiers pen a series W

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Wyoming Crash Leads to Meth Warehouse Bust In South Bay
Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated the first ever Latina chief justice to the California Supreme Court, Patricia Guerrero, to replace outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. Guerrero was previously put on the court by Newsom in March and was its first Latina justice, and to fill her her seat Newsom has nominated Alameda County judge Kelli Evans, who is a lesbian. [Chronicle]
mymotherlode.com
Weekend Events Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — There are various events and activities taking place around the Mother Lode this weekend. This is National Farmers Market week, and there will again be numerous ways to purchase locally sourced fruits, vegetables and artisan food items. The Groveland Farmer’s Market at the Mountain Sage Nursery runs today (Friday) from 4-7pm, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is today from 4-8pm, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market in Utica Park from 5-9pm. Then on Saturday morning will be Sonora’s Certified Farmers Market from 7:30am-11:30am on Theall Street, between Shepherd and Stewart streets.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centralvalleytv.net
Shooting Investigated on Pacific Avenue
STOCKTON – Officers with the Stockton Police Department investigated a report of a person shot late Thursday morning near Sherwood Mall. The shooting happened at about 10:45am in the mall’s parking lot. Early reports indicate at least one person was struck by gunfire. The area was taped off and surrounding roadways were closed to traffic.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CA fast food worker bill, Stockton’s first garlic festival, Sac County’s oldest cold case solved
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Habit Burger location opens in Merced
The Habit Burger Grill is now open at the Yosemite Crossing Shopping Center -- located at Yosemite Avenue and G Street.
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
'Beyond chaos': Parents say construction project leading to traffic nightmares at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Waiting for over a half hour in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a two-lane road is not how Stockton parent Renee Gray imagined she would spend her son Joshua’s first morning at Stockton’s Lincoln High School Tuesday. “We were expecting the traffic commotion, but we weren't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles
At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M
Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
The inspiring story of El Capitan High School's new principal
Thousands of students are excited to be back in the classroom at the Merced Union High School District. But for one new principal, it's also a dream come true.
Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
Comments / 0