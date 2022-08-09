Commissioners look for help finding funding sources

The Pike County Commissioner met with Sam Tuten, from Sunny Creek Horizons, during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.

According to its website, Sunday Creek Horizons is a full-service firm that provides issue advocacy and strategic communication, real estate development, and business development services to a broad range of clients with a particular focus on Appalachian communities and causes.

Tuten mentioned two projects being the grandstand at the fairgrounds and the HVAC system at the courthouse.

“Where we’re really looking for on that (the HVAC system) and with the grandstand as well, we know there’s money out there,’’ commissioner Jerry Miller said. “We don’t know where it is and what it’s called. That’s what we’re after. Where are these buckets of money? What are they called?”

Miller mentioned that Hamilton County has 25 full-time grant writers employed by the county. Pike County has none.

“Pike County has no full-time grant writers,” Miller said. “We have folks who pursue grants, but we don’t know where the money is.”

Miller to get some of the Ohio BUILDS money ($500 million total) for something like a courthouse, it would be more likely if Pike County had a partnership with other counties that had a need to update or upgrade their courthouse

“We don’t know where the money is,” Miller said “We keep asking, we keep getting told there is all this money, you guys really need to have a plan. We get the plan together and we still don’t know where the heck the money is. Where is the money for a courthouse? where is the money for a grandstand for the fair?”

“Right now, we’re prepared, we don’t want to, but if we have to we have to fully fund the grandstand, demolition and replacement. We can do it but we want to stretch Pike County’s dollars as far and wide we can,” Miller said. “We keep hearing there is money, but where is it?”

Miller explained that the commissioners have ideas for the best to use any money that comes their way and that Pike County can hire a contractor after they have been awarded the money

“Where we fall a little short,” Miller reiterated. “Identifying where those dollars are and winning that money.”

Tuten said he thinks he could help the commissioners and come back in a couple weeks with some ideas on grants available and the requirements to apply and how to apply for thos grants.