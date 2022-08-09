Read full article on original website
End of Vermont + Trail Legends
I was dropped off back on the trailhead very pleased with my stay at the Catamount Motel. The owner runs a great deal for hikers. At $60 for a room, if I was hiking with a trail family, I would have paid less than $30. Room was very clean and spacious. I also really liked the town of Bennington.
Two down, twelve to go
We are so appreciative to have so much support from family. Thank you, Barbara and Duncan, for being a part of this adventure. We enjoyed our time together sharing pictures, videos, and stories from New Hampshire and Maine. We also enjoyed the comforts of an A/C room for the night.
Pennsylvania & Maryland: No Room to Wander
After visiting the ATC headquarters in Harper’s Ferry, I decided to zero. I did laundry, resupplied at a 7-Eleven, and stopped by a wine bar to grab a quick sandwich. While I was there, the father of a girl who was working behind the counter started talking to me. He was an avid backpacker, he told me, and had always wanted to hike the AT.
Contemplation
Greetings from Vermont, fellow hikers, the name’s Jared! Its great to meet you! This fall, at the end of August, I will be setting out on my first thru-hike on Vermont’s Long Trail, and it will also be my first solo trip. Some friends may be able to join me, but at the moment, it looks like it’s just me, myself, and I! I spent a lot of time thinking about this trip, and what it would take to enable me to get there (hence the title of this post), so I would like to explain a little bit about myself and why this is important to me.
Music That Makes Me Feel: SOBO Days 28 – 31
What to even say about the last 30 miles of Maine? This section made me feel every, and I mean every, emotion that is humanly possible. And nothing quite amplified that human emotion like music. As I carefully scurried up the rock slabs leading to the peak of Baldpate Mountain,...
