Greetings from Vermont, fellow hikers, the name’s Jared! Its great to meet you! This fall, at the end of August, I will be setting out on my first thru-hike on Vermont’s Long Trail, and it will also be my first solo trip. Some friends may be able to join me, but at the moment, it looks like it’s just me, myself, and I! I spent a lot of time thinking about this trip, and what it would take to enable me to get there (hence the title of this post), so I would like to explain a little bit about myself and why this is important to me.

