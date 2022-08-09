ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

Rick Staly Announces No Endorsements in 2022 Palm Coast Elections

Sheriff Rick Staly released a statement on Thursday clarifying to the community that he would not be issuing endorsements in the 2022 Palm Coast City Council elections. Though Staly did not mention a candidate by name, the clarification came in the wake of an apparent assumption that Staly had endorsed Alan Lowe, a candidate for the District 2 seat.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate

DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

New Fireworks and Smoking Ordinances

A rowdy 4th of July holiday last year has led to new ordinances and restrictions in South Daytona. During Tuesday night's City Council meeting several ordinances were passed including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales, and building height revisions. Fireworks. Fireworks restrictions were put into effect after the...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Study: Flagler's Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow

This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Schools Scramble to Fill Vacant Slots, Including 108 in Flagler District, as Enrollment Appears Up

Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies. Flagler County has 108 job postings as of today, according to its openings advertised online, including 32 instructional positions, among them...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond Beach center, others get ECHO grants

The Volusia County Council approved the funding of an ECHO grant Aug. 2 for the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. ECHO is an initiative that uses a special, voter-approved property tax levy to help fund projects for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes. Other projects getting grants are in DeLand and South Daytona.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach holds emergency meeting after severe dune erosion

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Severe erosion on Flagler Beach’s dunes has city leaders looking for solutions before it leads to even bigger problems. The city commission held an emergency meeting Wednesday with the hope to bring help in soon to restore the beach. “It can’t wait until next...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores

Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
OCALA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
DELAND, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia prepares for new school year amid teacher, school staff shortage

Like many other school districts across Florida and the U.S., Volusia County is facing a shortage of teachers and other school staff, with vacancies remaining as the school year approaches. "These numbers are are still higher than we would like," Volusia County Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Mark West told...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

