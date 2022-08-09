Read full article on original website
newsdaytonabeach.com
Rick Staly Announces No Endorsements in 2022 Palm Coast Elections
Sheriff Rick Staly released a statement on Thursday clarifying to the community that he would not be issuing endorsements in the 2022 Palm Coast City Council elections. Though Staly did not mention a candidate by name, the clarification came in the wake of an apparent assumption that Staly had endorsed Alan Lowe, a candidate for the District 2 seat.
flaglerlive.com
Stark Numbers on Palm Coast’s Unaffordable Housing Crisis Emerge Behind a Routine Presentation
A housing report Palm Coast government is required to submit to federal authorities every five years, presented to the City Council today, opens an alarming window into the city’s most dire housing needs and stresses for middle and lower-income residents. Most startlingly: 18 percent of households in Palm Coast,...
fox35orlando.com
Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate
DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
newsdaytonabeach.com
New Fireworks and Smoking Ordinances
A rowdy 4th of July holiday last year has led to new ordinances and restrictions in South Daytona. During Tuesday night's City Council meeting several ordinances were passed including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales, and building height revisions. Fireworks. Fireworks restrictions were put into effect after the...
Pete Buttigieg: Daytona Beach Getting Small Community Air Service Development Program Funds
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced last week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs. These federal grants assist small communities across the country with maintaining...
flaglerlive.com
Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow
This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
flaglerlive.com
Schools Scramble to Fill Vacant Slots, Including 108 in Flagler District, as Enrollment Appears Up
Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies. Flagler County has 108 job postings as of today, according to its openings advertised online, including 32 instructional positions, among them...
Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ormond Beach center, others get ECHO grants
The Volusia County Council approved the funding of an ECHO grant Aug. 2 for the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. ECHO is an initiative that uses a special, voter-approved property tax levy to help fund projects for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes. Other projects getting grants are in DeLand and South Daytona.
click orlando
Flagler Beach holds emergency meeting after severe dune erosion
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Severe erosion on Flagler Beach’s dunes has city leaders looking for solutions before it leads to even bigger problems. The city commission held an emergency meeting Wednesday with the hope to bring help in soon to restore the beach. “It can’t wait until next...
flaglerlive.com
Goodwill’s New 16,000-SQ. Ft. Store Marks Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Aug. 17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth’s new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting on August 17...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
Florida early voting week one: Democrats hold lead overall, Republicans have slight edge in turnout
More than 1.1 million Florida voters have already cast a ballot ahead of the August 23rd Primary Election. Here in Duval, more than 46,000 have voted. So far, early turnout numbers yield some surprising trends. Specifically the early voting numbers. Republicans traditionally have tended to favor in-person voting on Election...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
ocala-news.com
Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores
Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
click orlando
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia prepares for new school year amid teacher, school staff shortage
Like many other school districts across Florida and the U.S., Volusia County is facing a shortage of teachers and other school staff, with vacancies remaining as the school year approaches. "These numbers are are still higher than we would like," Volusia County Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Mark West told...
WESH
Health officials: Port Orange issues rabies alert after cat tests positive
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A rabies alert has been issued in Port Orange, according to the Florida Department of Health. The alert followed a cat testing positive on Aug. 8 for rabies. Health officials want to remind pet owners that if their pets aren't vaccinated, it puts them at...
palmcoastobserver.com
Goodwill Industries of North Florida to open new store and donation center on Aug.17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth's new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
