ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend August 12-14, 2022

Eat, dance and paddle (or sink) for the things to do this weekend of August 12-14, 2022. The end of summer may be nigh, but we aren’t slowing down in Lake County. Speaking of summer, here are some back-to-school deals to make shopping more easy. We’re still giving away...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Q985

Summer Fun Is Ending Early For One Illinois Pool

As I sit here wearing a sweatshirt in August, I am bummed to learn that one Rockford pool is closing for the 2022 season early. Is it because it's stupid cool right now for August? No. Is it because pool attendance has been low this summer? I don't think so.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Algonquin, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Lifestyle
City
Streamwood, IL
City
Schaumburg, IL
City
Mount Prospect, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
Arlington Heights, IL
Society
City
Park Ridge, IL
City
East Dundee, IL
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
City
Glenview, IL
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Elk Grove Village, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Barrington, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Huntley, IL
City
Palatine, IL
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area

Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
CHICAGO, IL
elmwoodpark.org

Taste of Elmwood Park

Check out the link below to listen to Carmen and Jurko’s discussion about the Taste of Elmwood Park’s Meatball Eating Contest. Congratulations to Connor for taking 1st Place!. Also take a listen to the Steve Cochran show and the great discussion he had with Village President Skip Saviano...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Chicago Area#Travel Guide#Fresh Fruit#Family Fun#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Elk Grove#Family Activities#Travel Themeparks#The Northwest Suburbs#Cubs#White Sox#Schaumburg Boomers Watch
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene

Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

American Craft Exposition (ACE) comes to Chicago Botanic Garden to benefit NorthShore’s SAVE MOMS initiative

Feeling crafty? The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem’s (NorthShore) 38th Annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) will return to the Chicago Botanic Garden September 30 - October 2. ACE is one of the country’s longest running premier fine craft shows and features 100 exceptional artisans exhibiting unique, museum quality work. ACE is a highly competitive juried show featuring eligible media in 14 categories including, baskets, ceramics, fiber decorative, fiber wearable, furniture, glass, contemporary/semi-precious jewelry, fine/precious jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, paper and wood. Artists’ pieces, ranging from $50 - $5,000+, are available for purchase at the show.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
chicagostarmedia.com

A "Day on the Terrace" fashion show, a record-breaking fundraiser for The Service Club of Chicago

The Service Club of Chicago hosted its annual “Day on the Terrace” fashion show luncheon at The Peninsula Chicago, on August 1. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” the much-loved event returned to the Pen after a two-year Covid hiatus. Over 300 fashion-loving men and women gathered to lend their support to the SC and veteran event co-chairs Jean Antoniou (SC president), Tracey DiBuono (her ZZAZZ Productions produced the fashion show), and Sharyl Mackey.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County

the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy