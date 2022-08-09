Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol
How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone
In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked
We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is basically an Apple Watch Series X
Here’s a terribly possible idea that definitely won’t happen: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series X. Ah yes, Apple’s beloved Roman number 10, back for another round of being called “ecks” as in the letter X. There’s an argument to be made for using Apple Watch Series X for the higher-end Series 8 this year.
digitalspy.com
My humble hunt for a small pocket DAB radio
Listening so regularly to BBC R4 Extra nowadays I decided that I should go DAB. At home I use a Freeview receiver to listen but I just needed a small one when outdoors (and without using mobile data). So I went online to Ebay and elsewhere to look for one. Surprisingly, it was very difficult to find the right radio receiver. Having had lots of small and little analogue radios, which are both well sized and designed, I was disappointed shopping for a portable DAB. The amount of portable players I found were minimal, plus they often didn't seem to be of the highest quality. On top of all that, many of them were just too expensive. A portable, second hand DAB from the 2000s (like the Pure Move) going for £30+ on Ebay? Ridiculous if you ask me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Samsung tv repair
I have a Samsung UE40F6500 that has a few horizontal lines at the top of the screen. They seem to be getting interference from lines higher up the screen. I found this repair https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SbGAkRgaZhs&t=7s&pp=2AEHkAIB. So far I was able to dismantle the TV and get to the 2 connectors. When...
digitalspy.com
Roku problem
Was in the middle of watching a programme via my Roku express 4K when it crashed to the colour bars/no signal screen, and then displayed a message saying “insufficient power. Please use a wall outlet USB adapter to power your Roku device. The tv USB port doesn’t provide enough power”. Fine, except that it WAS plugged into the wall outlet. I rebooted it at the wall and it came back on normally, maybe just a temporary drop in the mains power level that caused this?
digitalspy.com
DAB radio with genuinely good sound
For home use, I really want to get a good DAB radio with decent sound. But I am struggling. I just sent a Roberts iStream 3 back to Amazon. I have a couple of 1970's Roberts portables and they have absolutely excellent sound. They have bass and treble controls and especially on spoken word, they sound like the person is there in the room. Makes for engaging and easy listening.
digitalspy.com
Thats TV ,on Freeview ?
Was doing a rescan two weeks back,trying out some new antennas ,more on that later, maybe. Anyway discovered Thats tv on number 65,semi interesting elderly pop videos and seen in last couple of days ,odd long videos of train journeys,with commentary "the signal box on your right,was built in 1879,by etc etc......" The sort of thing you get on Youtube.
digitalspy.com
All 4 app on Panasonic TX-58JX870B (2021)
I am finding that some recent programmes that are on other versions of All 4, such as on my phone, tablet, and Humax box, are not available on my Panasonic tv. For example, if I try to watch Good Grief with Richard Coles, by scrolling back through the EPG and clicking onto the programme, the initial '4' from the All4 app appears, and then the screen goes blank. Alternatively, if I search for the programme within the app, the app recognises the programme by showing its thumbnail, but has the word 'unavailable' across it.
digg.com
My Favorite iPhone Feature Was Removed
"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool." Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
How to clean an iPhone charging port
Sometimes it is necessary to clean the charging port on your iPhone if you have been experiencing problems charging your phone or synchronizing it with your computer using a wired connection. If you have been experiencing problems charging your iPhone your iPhone’s charging port may be clogged with a little fluff or dirt and require a clean. Any long-term iPhone owner will know that sometimes fluff or lint from your pockets and clothes can sometimes work its way into the charging port requiring careful removal.
digitalspy.com
Lebara 12GB data - 1p/month!
Just posted this in the Vodafone thread but thought it might deserve it’s own one!. For anyone wanting to test the Vodafone network, Lebara are currently running a promotion for new customers - 12GB data and unlimited calls/texts for just 1p/month for the first 6 months. It’s a prepaid...
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
technewstoday.com
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
How to reset any iPhone
If you have been experiencing strange issues with your iPhone. When running applications or trying to access parts of its iOS operating system. This quick guide will show you how to reset your iPhone hopefully correcting any issues or glitches you may have been experiencing with just a few simple button presses.
digitalspy.com
Ideally how many weeks would you like the show to run for?
45,689,821 weeks, 3 days, 13 hours, 22 minutes and 18.76 seconds. I'd like an extra week and 16 celebrities, but I'm greedy like that. I'd like an extra week and 16 celebrities, but I'm greedy like that. Same, I curiously looked back at older series' that I didn't see at...
Comments / 0