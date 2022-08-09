Read full article on original website
whdh.com
CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
wgbh.org
‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing
Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
wgbh.org
Bad news makes hiring tougher at the MBTA
The MBTA is having problems hiring new employees, and all the news about the T’s recent mishaps isn’t helping. “We're getting our asses kicked in the press these days. There isn’t a day that goes by when there isn't an article in multiple media outlets about the MBTA, and it's not positive,” MBTA board member Travis McCready told the agency’s workforce committee Thursday.
NECN
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Dorchester Reporter
Wu hires union lawyer to reframe labor-management negotiations
Louis Mandarini III worked college summers on the construction sites of TD Garden, then known as the FleetCenter, and the Big Dig during the highway project’s salad days, before costs rose to $24 billion. He grew up in a union family on the North Shore, with his grandfather, the...
Mauricio Baiense, owner of Medford construction company, indicted for alleged $11 million tax evasion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Quincy man who allegedly participated in a tax fraud scheme which resulted in the loss of approximately $4.4 million, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Friday. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
reverejournal.com
Revere Holds Groundbreaking for New DPW Facility
Mayor Brian Arrigo led the city’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art Department of Public Works facility Monday at the site located at 319 Charger Street. Construction on the new, one-story 39,000 square-foot facility will be completed in the fall of 2023. The facility will have more room for office space, training rooms, maintenance bays, and storage.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
whdh.com
More details on Orange Line shutdown plans expected as commuters express concerns
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Orange Line riders might soon have a clearer picture of what exactly their options are when the rail service shuts down for 30 days, according to the MBTA. MBTA leadership may have a full announcement as soon as Friday that would better detail the alternatives for...
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
North End outdoor dining — with its new fees — is nearing its end. Where did the money go?
“There’s two things: You sold your soul to the devil, and you made a little extra money. But it was a lot of work and fighting and fees for what was, in my opinion, a slow summer.”. The beginning of outdoor dining this year in North End was marked...
Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
