Natick, MA

whdh.com

CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
WALTHAM, MA
Natick, MA
Massachusetts Health
Natick, MA
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Natick, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing

Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
wgbh.org

Bad news makes hiring tougher at the MBTA

The MBTA is having problems hiring new employees, and all the news about the T’s recent mishaps isn’t helping. “We're getting our asses kicked in the press these days. There isn’t a day that goes by when there isn't an article in multiple media outlets about the MBTA, and it's not positive,” MBTA board member Travis McCready told the agency’s workforce committee Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Dorchester Reporter

Wu hires union lawyer to reframe labor-management negotiations

Louis Mandarini III worked college summers on the construction sites of TD Garden, then known as the FleetCenter, and the Big Dig during the highway project’s salad days, before costs rose to $24 billion. He grew up in a union family on the North Shore, with his grandfather, the...
BOSTON, MA
Andover Townsman

Town installs booms in Merrimack River

A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
ANDOVER, MA
reverejournal.com

Revere Holds Groundbreaking for New DPW Facility

Mayor Brian Arrigo led the city’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art Department of Public Works facility Monday at the site located at 319 Charger Street. Construction on the new, one-story 39,000 square-foot facility will be completed in the fall of 2023. The facility will have more room for office space, training rooms, maintenance bays, and storage.
REVERE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA

