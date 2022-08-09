ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Marijuana initiative set for November ballot

After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade

(The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world. The research, conducted by digital-adoption.com,...
Debate intensifies over who should be in charge of Wisconsin’s elections

Republicans have consistently criticized the state's election administration system since the 2020 presidential election, but they disagree on whether to reform the current system or transfer election duties to the Secretary of State's Office. The debate has largely been driven by Republican opposition to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan...
Wing Ding delivers high-energy midterm event

Attendees who gathered for the first live Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom since 2019, didn’t exactly pack the house, but the house was packed with energy. Education, or rather, declining education, was the topic on everyone’s minds at the evening’s event, and Iowa Democrats want solutions.
Ohio group files two lawsuits over opioid settlement distribution foundation

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit drug policy group claims in two lawsuits the organization that distributes Ohio’s opioid settlement is operating secretly and has violated the state’s open meetings law. Harm Reduction Ohio, according to its website, represents people harmed by opioids. It says state law...
West Virginia declares state of emergency for jail staff shortage

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is taking executive action to address the state’s staffing shortage in correctional facilities and criticizing the General Assembly for failing to address these issues during the regular session earlier this year. To alleviate the shortages, the governor declared a...
Study: remote learning meant younger, disabled, minorities, fell further behind

(The Center Square) – Students who were younger, disabled, Black, Hispanic or economically disadvantaged experienced the most significant effects of lost instructional time during the pandemic, a study commissioned by Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) found. DESE published the report to “further the public’s understanding...
North Dakota owes $275,000 in legal fees over who owns space under properties

(The Center Square) - A North Dakota Supreme Court ruling puts the state on the hook for at least $275,000 in legal fees in a battle that pitted an association funded by small donations against the state and the oil industry. The court case stems around who owns the spaces...
Inflation impacting Illinois infrastructure projects with more spending announced

(The Center Square) – The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is planned, and while there may be some savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
Governor: Coal Leasing Moratorium Is a Step Backwards and Will Harm Consumers

Governor Mark Gordon has responded to a judge's decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. The ruling requires the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases. The Governor's statement follows. "This decision...
Pilot program provides mental health, substance abuse support in Indiana jails

(The Center Square) – Inmates in five Indiana county jails will have access to peer-driven support for mental health and substance use disorders in a pilot program coordinated by Recovery Works, the state’s forensic treatment program. Each site will be funded with $500,000 for voucher-based reimbursement of service providers.
Water system serving South Dakota to see influx of funding

(The Center Square) – A record amount of construction is expected for the South Dakota Lewis & Clark Regional Water System this year following a $75.5 million boost from the federal government. Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo and Bureau of Reclamation leaders gathered for a ribbon...
Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion

(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
