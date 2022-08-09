Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
tvinsider.com
New Details Revealed About Fred Savage’s ‘The Wonder Years’ Firing
In May of 2022, it was announced that Fred Savage had been removed as executive producer /director of ABC‘s The Wonder Years reboot after allegations of misconduct. The decision came after six women on the crew united to take action, just as Savage was gearing up to direct his ninth episode of the new comedy. At the time, the group sent a complaint to Disney and spoke to an HR rep about the director’s alleged conduct toward women on set.
13 Of The Most Uncomfortable Moments From '90s And '00s Kids TV Shows
Zack and Cody were kinda gross.
There Are Conga Lines and Huge Crowds on K2 Now
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. On July 21 at 10:45 P.M. Pakistan time, five climbers stood on the summit of 28,251-foot K2. They were the first...
RELATED PEOPLE
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
wegotthiscovered.com
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Watch Outside’s Resident Chef Biju Thomas Live on ‘Today’
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Tune into Today on Tuesday, August 2 and catch Outside’s resident chef, Biju Thomas, live from New York. He’ll share two...
Kristin Harila Has Climbed Ten of the Planet’s 14 Tallest Peaks in Record Time
A crowd of onlookers cheered as Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila walked into the polished lobby of the brand new Aloft Hotel in downtown Kathmandu in mid–June. Within minutes of arriving, Harila found herself seated on a couch being force-fed a slice of celebratory cake by people she did not know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Viggo Mortensen Transformed into the Cave Diver Who Rescued a Thai Soccer Team
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In June 2018, the rescue of twelve boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Northern Thailand captivated the...
Secret Headquarters Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Owen Wilson’s Superhero Movie
The critics have spoken regarding the new Paramount+ release, a family-friendly action movie called Secret Headquarters.
How the Creators of ‘Men with the Pot’ Turned a Hobby into a TikTok Sensation
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In 2019, Polish friends Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski began a fun diversion that would later become a social media...
wegotthiscovered.com
A spicy sci-fi epic has reemerged to war for control of the streaming charts
Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, has climbed its way back up the charts on HBO. The movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from author Frank Herbert’s famed sci-fi novel. The movie was released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Oct. 22, 2021, and it’s proving it has staying power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘South Park’ Creators Developed an Entire Deepfake Donald Trump Movie That Never Got Made: ‘It’s Sort of On Hold’
Click here to read the full article. “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker went viral during the pandemic thanks to their surprise deepfake video, “Sassy Justice,” which has earned over 2 million views on YouTube since its October 2020 debut. The 14-minute short finds a deepfake Donald Trump, voiced by Peter Serafinowicz, reporting news out of Cheyenne, Wyoming under the eponymous moniker. The project was the first bit of content to come out of Deep Voodoo, Stone and Parker’s deepfake production studio. Stone and Parker said at the time that “Sassy Justice” came about because “we just wanted to...
DC Films “Reset” Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.’ Slate
“We’ve done a reset.” That’s how Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav described DC on Aug. 4, days after he made the call to shelve the $90 million HBO Max film Batgirl. The mogul said there’d now be a team that would create a “10-year” plan for DC, although who’s on that team is unclear. And Zaslav took digs at former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy of developing straight-to-streaming films. “We are going to focus on quality. We are not going to release any film before it’s ready,” said the executive. “DC is something we can make better.”More from The Hollywood...
‘The Terminal List’ Creator Denies the Show Is ‘Right-Wing Fantasy’: Critics Hate It Because ‘Woke Stuff Isn’t Shoved Into It’
Click here to read the full article. Chris Pratt has been generating headlines this week after celebrating the success of his Amazon Prime Video series “The Terminal List,” which debuted July 1 to abysmal critical reviews. The show has proven to be a hit with viewers, with Nielsen reporting “The Terminal List” earned 1.6 billion minutes viewed in its first week. Pratt celebrated the show’s popularity by sharing to his Instagram story a Daily Mail article with the following headline: “The new ‘Yellowstone’: Chris Pratt’s new Navy thriller ‘The Terminal List’ defies woke critics’ scathing reviews to shoot up ratings...
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely unnecessary Oscar-nominated fantasy rides into battle on streaming
Before Disney monopolized the market by cannibalizing its own animated back catalogue for inspiration, there was a real chance that dark and gritty revisionist reinventions of beloved fairytales were poised to become Hollywood’s hottest new genre, with Snow White and the Huntsman leading the charge in terms of box office dollars.
TODAY.com
‘Simpsons’ to finally reveal how the show predicts the future
After decades of creepy coincidences, “The Simpsons” executive producer Matt Selman says it will finally be revealed how the show accurately predicts the future. The reveal will come in the show’s 34th season.Aug. 11, 2022.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Completely Scrapping 'The Flash'
Warner Bros. Pictures may be considering canceling the release of The Flash after all. The media giant originally planned on releasing the film in 2023 despite widespread criticism and backlash from fans revolving around Ezra Miller‘s recent controversy and run-ins with the law, but reports now suggest that Warner Bros. is reconsidering its position following the actor’s latest arrest for felony burglary in Vermont.
Woodstock '99 Is Not the Only Catastrophic Music Festival in U.S. History
The new Netflix docuseries "Trainwreck" has the three-day alt-rock show back in the news, but other festivals have seen just as much—if not more—mayhem.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0