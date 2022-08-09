Read full article on original website
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Eric Stonestreet takes credit for return of Zambezi Zinger to Worlds of Fun
The Zambezi Zinger is set to return Worlds of Fun in 2023, and KC native Eric Stonestreet is taking credit for its triumphant return.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include sunflowers, music
CLAY COUNTY — Looking for an outing or two this weekend?. In Liberty, the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Farmers Market will be marking National Farmers Market Week Saturday, Aug. 13. Shatto Dairy is going to be set up in the Little Sprouts children's area around the Square and Barbara Shatto herself will be coming out to run their booth, according to Erin Erdman, market manager. Shatto should be in attendance from around 9 a.m. to noon. Also there will be Compost Collective KC.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hy-Vee And Travis Kelce Introduce Kelce’s Krunch
Hy-Vee has announced a partnership with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce which will be a cereal option for Chiefs fans and others. An exclusive new cereal will start appearing on store shelves in the Kansas City area beginning Saturday. Kelce’s Krunch will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area for a limited time while supplies last.
kcur.org
A food historian reminisces on Kansas City's iconic restaurants past and present
A city's history can be traced through its restaurants. Sitting at the nation’s crossroads, Kansas City has satisfied the appetites of hungry travelers since it was a western outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. Whether it's perfectly grilled KC Strip steaks, barbecued burnt ends steaming bowls of chili or...
Old Arthur's Barbecue sauce, rubs become booming BBQ business after recipe passed down generations
It's a family recipe that is now being sold in local grocery stores and is winning competitions.
midwestliving.com
7 Vintage Decor Shops in the Midwest Worth Traveling For
When it comes to vintage decor, every item has a tale—made even more personal when it's been procured during your travels—and the Midwest is brimming with curated vintage stores that deserve a look (or a second, or a third). Whether you're searching for midcentury decor à la Mad Men or seeking out quirky conversation pieces to add to your collection, you're covered with these seven destinations.
mycouriertribune.com
Icebergs Italian Ice & Gelato opens in downtown Liberty
LIBERTY — While the artifacts of the Italian Renaissance may not be at the community's collective fingertips, Teresa and Frank Stryker are hoping their new spot gives people a taste of Italy with homemade gelato. Icebergs Italian Ice & Gelato opened in late July at 111 N. Water St....
martincitytelegraph.com
“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center
Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best happy hours in Johnson County 🕔😄🍺
It’s finally Friday, Johnson County, which makes this “5 to Try” list especially timely. Take some time to celebrate the end of another week by enjoying a happy hour at a local eatery. The Post asked readers to give their picks for best happy hours around Johnson...
KMBC.com
Woman talks about dog rescued from property near Rock Island Spur of Katy Trail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog named Tommy now has a new home. He is comfortable in a spot nowhere near the conditions where he lived before. "He would probably be on a chain," said owner Danna Armstrong of Tommy's former conditions. Armstrong rescued Tommy from a one-acre plot...
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
$50,000 Powerball ticket won in Independence
The Missouri Lottery said the ticket was sold at Zedz at East 35th Street and South Sterling Avenue in Independence for the July 30 drawing.
Chipotle drive-thru location coming to Blue Springs
Blue Springs rep said Chipotle is putting in a drive-thru location on U.S. 40 HWY, and Community America is building a new branch on MO-7 HWY.
Worlds of Fun plans ‘major announcement’ Thursday
The parent company of Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun adventure park plans an announcement later this week about “major capital improvements.”
kansascitymag.com
The Arabia Steamboat Museum finally seems ready to shove off from the River Market
Standing in the same location since 1857, the City Market is nearly as old as Kansas City itself. In the 1850s, over three hundred steamboats traveled on the Missouri River—including the Arabia before it sank in 1856. The Arabia is probably the best-known steamboat of the era, at least...
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Enrichment Council open house Monday
KEARNEY — Changes and improvements have taken place over the years at Kearney Enrichment Council and the community organization would like to show them off. There will be an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, with a tour of the updated Firehouse Community Center on Jefferson Street and chances to learn how KEC's five areas of focus help to improve the quality of life in Kearney.
Burglars beware: 'Night Eyes' are watching in Pleasant Hill
The Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Police Department launched Project "Night Eyes" in August as a proactive approach to prevent business burglaries.
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
