Smithville, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include sunflowers, music

CLAY COUNTY — Looking for an outing or two this weekend?. In Liberty, the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Farmers Market will be marking National Farmers Market Week Saturday, Aug. 13. Shatto Dairy is going to be set up in the Little Sprouts children's area around the Square and Barbara Shatto herself will be coming out to run their booth, according to Erin Erdman, market manager. Shatto should be in attendance from around 9 a.m. to noon. Also there will be Compost Collective KC.
LIBERTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Hy-Vee And Travis Kelce Introduce Kelce’s Krunch

Hy-Vee has announced a partnership with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce which will be a cereal option for Chiefs fans and others. An exclusive new cereal will start appearing on store shelves in the Kansas City area beginning Saturday. Kelce’s Krunch will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area for a limited time while supplies last.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Smithville, MO
Missouri Entertainment
midwestliving.com

7 Vintage Decor Shops in the Midwest Worth Traveling For

When it comes to vintage decor, every item has a tale—made even more personal when it's been procured during your travels—and the Midwest is brimming with curated vintage stores that deserve a look (or a second, or a third). Whether you're searching for midcentury decor à la Mad Men or seeking out quirky conversation pieces to add to your collection, you're covered with these seven destinations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Icebergs Italian Ice & Gelato opens in downtown Liberty

LIBERTY — While the artifacts of the Italian Renaissance may not be at the community's collective fingertips, Teresa and Frank Stryker are hoping their new spot gives people a taste of Italy with homemade gelato. Icebergs Italian Ice & Gelato opened in late July at 111 N. Water St....
LIBERTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

“Made in KC” will move into Red Bridge Shopping Center

Made in KC, a major retail organization where local businesses and artists share their crafts, will be opening their newest location in the Red Bridge Shopping Center. The gift and apparel shop will be located in 1000 square feet in the former Salon Aspen and Daily Limit spaces on the north end of the shopping center between China Dragon and Caleb’s. An opening is expected in September.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dolly Parton
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney Enrichment Council open house Monday

KEARNEY — Changes and improvements have taken place over the years at Kearney Enrichment Council and the community organization would like to show them off. There will be an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, with a tour of the updated Firehouse Community Center on Jefferson Street and chances to learn how KEC's five areas of focus help to improve the quality of life in Kearney.
KEARNEY, MO

