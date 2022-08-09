Gas power stations could be shut off to ration energy supplies as part of emergency plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter, insiders have warned.Sources at two power stations, along with government officials, said they were preparing to “wargame” emergency plans next month, and that they had been asked to review measures to keep Britain’s lights on in the worst-case scenario of dangerously low supplies.They suggested that drills could take place in September and October, and warned that they could be asked to switch gas stations off in order to ease high network demand.These efforts go well beyond standard...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO