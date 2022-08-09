Read full article on original website
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Prices for a waste-wood product are soaring as Russia's war in Ukraine upends supplies and stokes a US export surge
Russia's war in Ukraine is pushing the US to fill a void for waste-wood exports. Prices have soared as a result for pellets, which are used in Western Europe as a coal alternative. US exports of waste-wood are outpacing 2021 metrics so far this year. Russia's war in Ukraine has...
Ukraine reclaims 46 settlements as Putin's troops are forced to give up territory throughout Kherson region amid Kyiv's counter-offensive
Ukraine has recaptured dozens of southern settlements from Russia as Kyiv's forces lay the groundwork for a major counter-attack against Kherson city. Dmytro Butriy, head of the Kherson region, said Kyiv's men have liberated 46 occupied settlements within the last 24 hours, mostly in the north. But at least some...
Ukraine war LIVE – Russia heading for total ‘economic OBLIVION’; plus Vladimir Putin health update latest
RUSSIAN dictator Vladimir Putin is driving his country into a deep recession that there is "no way out of." Putin hasn't cracked his façade by insisting Russia is economically booming, and exceeding revenue targets from previous years. Russia has raked in the revenue, making the ruble one of the...
Ukraine grain ship that was supposed to head to Lebanon is delayed in Mediterranean Sea
Many countries depend on Ukraine, the world's "breadbasket," for cheap wheat. Transport recently resumed as part of a wartime deal.
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Russian Howitzer, Tanks Destroyed in 'Tense' Day of War: Ukraine
The Ukrainian military said that it killed at least 20 Russian troops and destroyed several key pieces of military equipment in a "tense" day of war.
Head of the Armed forces Sir Tony Radakin says Putin has 'already lost the Ukraine war' but warns Russia is still 'the biggest threat' the UK faces
Head of the Armed forces Sir Tony Radakin said that Putin has 'already lost the Ukraine war' but warned that Russia is still 'the biggest threat' the UK faces. The UK Chief of the Defence Staff said Ukraine's army 'absolutely' believes it will win the war in the face of a 'struggling' Russia that has 'lost more than 30 per cent of its land combat effectiveness'.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
biztoc.com
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe
Oil Slides As Ukraine Readies Resumption Of Russian Crude Flow To Europe. Amid sanctions on Russian payments - which had reportedly stalled the flow of oil into Europe via Ukraine's pipelines - a Hungarian refiner has paid the transfer fees enabling the spice oil to flow. Bloomberg reports that Hungarian...
Russian ceasefire and troop pullout must precede any talks, says Ukraine
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops.
Blinken says allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean 'open season' worldwide
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Russia were allowed to bully Ukraine, to invade and take territory without being opposed, then it would be "open season" around the world.
AOL Corp
Wave of shelling hits military, civilian targets in Russia's offensive, Ukraine says
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia is attacking scores of civilian and military targets in its bid to establish full control over the east Ukraine regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, with 120 rockets hitting the area around the town of Nikopol overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznychenko said three people were...
Russian oil pipeline flows resume after Hungary's MOL settles transit bill
BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline flows resumed to Central Europe on Wednesday, ending a six-day halt, after Hungarian group MOL paid transit fees owed to Ukraine, providing a temporary solution to the latest disruption of Russian energy supplies.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers on nearby beaches fleeing as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
Russia Today loses fight against EU ban, Moscow warns of retaliation
BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - State-controlled media outlet Russia Today on Wednesday lost its court fight against a European Union ban imposed in March over alleged disinformation, prompting the Kremlin to warn of retaliatory measures against Western media.
