ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 First Look Photos Feature The Return of ‘Karate Kid III’ Villain Mike Barnes

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woIz0_0hAdgWSV00

Lock your dojo because Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) is back!

Netflix just released a slew of first-look photos from the upcoming season of Cobra Kai, and they just so happen to include the debut of the maniacal villain from Karate Kid III. Known as “karate’s bad boy,” Barnes was hired by Terry Silver in the third film of the franchise to defeat Daniel in the All-Valley Tournament and reestablish Cobra Kai’s dominance. As we’ve seen through flashbacks, that scheme didn’t quite work out for Silver, as Daniel LaRusso once again proved that he was the best around.

Kanan’s return to the franchise isn’t exactly a shock, with myriad hints being dropped in Season 4, but Barnes’ introduction to Cobra Kai is a moment fans of the Karate Kid franchise have obsessed about for quite a while. Along with a selection of intriguing first-look photos from Season 5, Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg offered this all-too-brief preview of the forthcoming season.

“As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks,” the trio said in a statement provided by Netflix.

While we can’t reveal the exact details behind Kanan’s return, the resurrection of the infamous prize fighter is yet another in a long line of reasons to get excited about the new season. From the Cobra Kai debuts of Mike Barnes and Kim Da-Eun to a compelling pic of Robby and Miguel at a waterpark, here are the first-look photos from the fifth season of Cobra Kai.

I dare you to name a more iconic trio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2B4L_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

Alicia Hannah-Kim as the dangerous Kim Da-Eun:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MzOg_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

Robby vs. Miguel or Robby and Miguel?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGFrA_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

Wait… is Devon a member of Cobra Kai now?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PiGmA_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

Hmm… Anthony LaRusso and Robby? Interesting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9WVQ_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

Amanda LaRusso is a vibe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWYL5_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

Actually, Amanda LaRusso and Carmen Diaz are vibes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeah1_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

“Strike hard. Strike fast. No mercy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9UEP_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

The “champ” is in the house:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BptiB_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

“There’s nothing you’ve got that I can’t counter. Your karate’s a joke!” — Mike Barnes Karate Kid III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IY08G_0hAdgWSV00
Photo: Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres Friday, September 9 on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Sean Kanan
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Karate Kid
thedigitalfix.com

The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32

Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?

While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
MOVIES
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Secret Headquarters’ on Paramount+, Starring Owen Wilson as a Superhero Keeping a Secret From His Kid

Owen Wilson is a lefty dweeb-turned-superhero in Secret Headquarters, a cheery family movie now on Paramount+. Directors Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost shifted from horror (a couple of Paranormal Activitys) to non-franchise superpowered-human movies, beginning with 2020’s Netflix outing Project Power, which was far more violently R-rated. So will Secret HQ be suitably entertaining FOR KIDS OF ALL AGES, or what?
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up

Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Decider.com

Decider.com

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy