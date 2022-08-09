ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MAJOR Price Hike Announced For Disney+

On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Many things were discussed in terms of Disney+ subscriber numbers, where those subscriber numbers are expected to go, how the theme parks are performing now that they are all open, and how Disney’s other entertainment areas are performing — including Hulu and ESPN+. During the call, Disney shared some big news about the new ad-supported tier of Disney+, which was announced earlier this year. The ad-supported tier will be available on December 8!
Disney+ and the Streaming Price Hike

Matt is joined by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, an analyst at B of A Securities, to break down the state of the streaming world after Disney’s announcement that it will be raising the Disney+ subscription fee by 38 percent. They discuss whether streaming is becoming more like television, how viewers will tolerate an advertising tier, why Warner Bros. Discovery may be set up for success in the long term, Hulu as a potential secret weapon for Disney, what Microsoft could actually bring to Netflix, and more.
Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ To Increase Prices in December 2022

Disney will be increasing the prices of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in December 2022 as it introduces its ad-supported version in the United States. According to reports, the price hike will take effect December 8 and will see the premium ad-free Disney+ rise from $7.99 USD monthly to $10.99 USD a month or $109.99 USD a year. Hulu’s current ad-supported version will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $7.99 USD a month or $79.99 USD, while its ad-free tier will jump from $12.99 USD a month to $14.99 USD a month. ESPN+’s price changes, which were announced previously, will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $9.99 USD a month or $99.99 USD a year starting August 23.
Disney edges past Netflix in streaming subscribers as it raises ad-free prices

Disney sees total of 221 million customers at the end of the June quarter compared to Netflix’s 220.7 million. Walt Disney edged past Netflix with a total of 221 million streaming subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter and announced it will launch a Disney+ option with advertising this December.
Price Hikes Coming for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Bundle

Disney announced on Wednesday that it will increase subscription prices for the ad-free versions of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ and will launch a version of Disney+ with ads. The conglomerate said in an earnings call that as of Dec. 8, a new version of Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 per month, which is what the streaming service currently costs without any additional advertisements. When this change takes effect, the ad-free version of Disney+ — which the company now refers to as a "premium" plan — will increase to $10.99 per month, or $109.99 each year, Disney announced.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

The Case for Disney as New Streaming King — and the Case Netflix Never Lost Its Crown

Disney has been anointed the new streaming king after reporting it now counts 221.1 million total subscriptions between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s about 400,000 greater than Netflix’s Q2 tally of 220.67 million global paid members. But is The Walt Disney Company truly the new leader in the ongoing streaming wars? An investigation. The Case for Disney as New Streaming King Is Pretty Straightforward As a company, Disney is now home to more streaming subscriptions than Netflix. Disney+ alone added 14.4 million subscribers in the June quarter, when Netflix lost 970,000 global paid subscribers. (April to June is Netflix’s Q2 but Disney’s fiscal Q3.)...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Disney+ Soars, Netflix Sinks: Here’s How Many Subscribers 10 Key Streamers Have Now

Disney really is the happiest place on Earth this quarter, when the company’s core streaming service added more than 14 million subscribers from April to June 2022. Its key competition in the streaming wars, Netflix, went the other direction during the three-month period. Netflix followed up its shocking Q1 loss of 200,000 paid global subscribers with a decline of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Despite losing nearly five times as many global paid subscribers in the second quarter as it did in the first, Netflix’s Q2 results w reflected a net positive: Netflix forecast losing twice as many. Subscriber counts from other...
TV & VIDEOS

