Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
MAJOR Price Hike Announced For Disney+
On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Many things were discussed in terms of Disney+ subscriber numbers, where those subscriber numbers are expected to go, how the theme parks are performing now that they are all open, and how Disney’s other entertainment areas are performing — including Hulu and ESPN+. During the call, Disney shared some big news about the new ad-supported tier of Disney+, which was announced earlier this year. The ad-supported tier will be available on December 8!
disneydining.com
Disney+ has finally won the streaming wars, beating out rival NETFLIX, but all is not as it seems
Disney+ has finally won the streaming wars wherein rival and frontrunner Netflix has long been king. But while Disney’s streaming platform has earned the top spot among streaming services, things look a bit different on paper. Several impressive figures were shared during The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call...
Walmart May Have the Key to Surpassing Amazon Prime — Here’s How
Walmart is looking to add a streaming service to its Walmart+ membership program. Sources told The New York Times that in a meeting with major media companies -- including Paramount (Paramount+),...
The Ringer
Disney+ and the Streaming Price Hike
Matt is joined by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, an analyst at B of A Securities, to break down the state of the streaming world after Disney’s announcement that it will be raising the Disney+ subscription fee by 38 percent. They discuss whether streaming is becoming more like television, how viewers will tolerate an advertising tier, why Warner Bros. Discovery may be set up for success in the long term, Hulu as a potential secret weapon for Disney, what Microsoft could actually bring to Netflix, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
A Starbucks Favorite is Changing (Consumers Won't be Happy)
If it feels like inflation has come for everything you hold dear, you're not alone. Domestic flights are up 47% since January, one in every four marijuana retailers say that they plan to raise prices in the next year, and even fast food is getting pretty expensive. Those daily coffee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ To Increase Prices in December 2022
Disney will be increasing the prices of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in December 2022 as it introduces its ad-supported version in the United States. According to reports, the price hike will take effect December 8 and will see the premium ad-free Disney+ rise from $7.99 USD monthly to $10.99 USD a month or $109.99 USD a year. Hulu’s current ad-supported version will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $7.99 USD a month or $79.99 USD, while its ad-free tier will jump from $12.99 USD a month to $14.99 USD a month. ESPN+’s price changes, which were announced previously, will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $9.99 USD a month or $99.99 USD a year starting August 23.
biztoc.com
Disney edges past Netflix in streaming subscribers as it raises ad-free prices
Disney sees total of 221 million customers at the end of the June quarter compared to Netflix’s 220.7 million. Walt Disney edged past Netflix with a total of 221 million streaming subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter and announced it will launch a Disney+ option with advertising this December.
Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has a critical week ahead of it. Fresh off of the success of Stranger Things 4, which is shaping up to be the streamer's biggest television hit ever, Netflix is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. In the first...
Verizon's Wireless Problem May Be Bigger Than You Think
Cable television companies are proving surprisingly disruptive within the wireless arena. Consumers are flocking to lower-cost services, not caring how connections are made and maintained. Traditional carriers are limited in what they can do to combat this growth when these new rivals enjoy much lower infrastructure costs. You’re reading a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney plans to raise the cost to stream your favorite shows on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year, as the company beat Netflix in total number of subscribers for the first time ever. Disney announced widespread price hikes, during its third quarter...
People
Price Hikes Coming for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Bundle
Disney announced on Wednesday that it will increase subscription prices for the ad-free versions of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ and will launch a version of Disney+ with ads. The conglomerate said in an earnings call that as of Dec. 8, a new version of Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 per month, which is what the streaming service currently costs without any additional advertisements. When this change takes effect, the ad-free version of Disney+ — which the company now refers to as a "premium" plan — will increase to $10.99 per month, or $109.99 each year, Disney announced.
New Hulu Prices Revealed for Both Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Content
As streaming continues to become more and more common, many of the most popular services including Hulu, Netflix, ESPN, and Disney + are raising prices to fit this demand. And, among these price hikes is Hulu’s plan to raise the streaming service’s ad-supported tier option by $1 a month – or $10 for the year.
The Case for Disney as New Streaming King — and the Case Netflix Never Lost Its Crown
Disney has been anointed the new streaming king after reporting it now counts 221.1 million total subscriptions between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s about 400,000 greater than Netflix’s Q2 tally of 220.67 million global paid members. But is The Walt Disney Company truly the new leader in the ongoing streaming wars? An investigation. The Case for Disney as New Streaming King Is Pretty Straightforward As a company, Disney is now home to more streaming subscriptions than Netflix. Disney+ alone added 14.4 million subscribers in the June quarter, when Netflix lost 970,000 global paid subscribers. (April to June is Netflix’s Q2 but Disney’s fiscal Q3.)...
pymnts.com
Disney+ Subscribers Top Netflix Just as Consumers Rethink Streaming Media Costs
With the addition of the 14.4 million new subscribers to Disney+ during the quarter ended July 2, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming offerings — Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — now have more paid subscribers than Netflix. The company reported in its Wednesday (Aug. 10) earnings release that...
Disney Plus gets a new ad-supported tier ahead of Netflix — but there's a catch
Disney just announced some major changes to its pricing and plans as streaming services compete for your attention.
Disney+ Soars, Netflix Sinks: Here’s How Many Subscribers 10 Key Streamers Have Now
Disney really is the happiest place on Earth this quarter, when the company’s core streaming service added more than 14 million subscribers from April to June 2022. Its key competition in the streaming wars, Netflix, went the other direction during the three-month period. Netflix followed up its shocking Q1 loss of 200,000 paid global subscribers with a decline of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Despite losing nearly five times as many global paid subscribers in the second quarter as it did in the first, Netflix’s Q2 results w reflected a net positive: Netflix forecast losing twice as many. Subscriber counts from other...
Big surprise: New analysis blames Netflix subscriber exodus on price hike
In today’s installment of news to file away in the “water is wet” category, a new report out from consumer research firm Attest identifies what might be behind the more than 1 million subscribers who canceled their Netflix accounts during the first two quarters of this year.
Comments / 0