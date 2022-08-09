ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Ettty
3d ago

These beautiful creatures need to be protected. When reintroduced all wildlife including grasses etc were in balance. It's only when the greed an hate of humans interfere does it become a disaster.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Pets & Animals
State
Wyoming State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Montana Government
Washington Examiner

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Humane Society#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

Utah Democrats Call for Sen. Gene Davis to Step Down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature.
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

Amid Surplus, Kemp Again Seeks to Hold Georgia Spending Flat

ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money than they got in the current budget, which started July 1. Exempted are education and healthcare agencies that get money based on enrollment or other formulas.
GEORGIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago

The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
US News and World Report

3 Killed When Small Plane Crashes in West Virginia

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that the pilot and two passengers were found dead at the scene. The aircraft was found “on a steep incline in a heavily wooded area,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.
METZ, WV
US News and World Report

16 Top Charlottesville Wineries to Visit

Thomas Jefferson dreamed of producing great American wine in Monticello. Unfortunately, due to environmental issues and political upheaval, Jefferson's vision for Monticello was never realized during his lifetime. Today, his dream is a reality thanks to the formation of the Monticello Wine Trail: a network of more than 40 wineries that are part of Virginia's American Viticultural Area. Several of these wineries, which sit within a 25-mile radius of Charlottesville, also offer luxury accommodations and excellent restaurants on-site.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Field & Stream

Debris from California Wildfire Causes Massive Fish Kill on the Klamath River

Heavy rain that flooded an area burned by California’s largest wildfire this year is being blamed for a major fish kill on the Klamath River. Biologists with the Karuk Tribe say thousands of suckerfish, salmon, and trout found floating belly up in the river Friday were most likely killed by a plume of debris that washed into the Klamath after three inches of rain fell on areas burned by the McKinney fire on Tuesday. The Tribe says that the storm flushed burned soil, rocks, and downed timber into the river.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy