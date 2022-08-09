ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

China's Huawei Says First-Half Profit Drops 52% as Demand Weakens

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions. Revenue dropped 5.9% year-on-year during the period to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.73 billion), with a sharper decline during January-March.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Sierra Leone President Says Protests Aimed to Overthrow the Government

FREETOWN (Reuters) -Sierra Leone's president, Julius Maada Bio, said on Friday that this week's anti-government protests, which led to the deaths of six police officers and at least 21 civilians, were an attempt to overthrow the government. On Wednesday, police officers used tear gas and in some cases guns to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU's Borrell Condemns Attack on Salman Rushdie

(Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that he "strongly" condemns the attack on writer Salman Rushdie. "International rejection of such criminal actions, which violate fundamental rights and freedoms, is the only path towards a better and more peaceful world", Borrell said in his tweet https://twitter.com/JosepBorrellF/status/1558529740402790402.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
US News and World Report

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Philippine Islands Region - EMSC

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Moro Gulf, Mindanao region in the Philippines on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km ( 6.21 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Three Chinese Corporate Giants Leaving NY Stock Exchange

BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd....
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Rejects China's 'One Country, Two Systems' Plan for the Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday. Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital. China was...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxembourg#Foreign Debt#External Debt#Linus Business#French#Ecuadorean#Icsid#Europea
US News and World Report

South Korea, China Clash Over U.S. Missile Shield, Complicating Conciliation

SEOUL (Reuters) -China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences. The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea emerged after an apparently smooth...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Paraguay Vice President to Quit After US Alleges Corruption

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said Friday he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, announced by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Bank
US News and World Report

Nicaragua's Government Shutters One of Last Opposition Radio Stations

(Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure of a radio station known for its opposition against President Daniel Ortega, its director said on Friday. Local radio station Radio Dario was shut on Friday, its director Anibal Toruno said on his Twitter account, showing images of the government's decision. Radio...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

India Sticks to 'One-China' Policy Stance but Seeks Restraint on Taiwan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Friday it opposed any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan but that its stance on the 'one-China' policy remained consistent, days after Beijing said it hoped New Delhi would continue to recognise its claim to self-governing Taiwan. China launched ballistic missiles and...
INDIA
US News and World Report

China Sanctions Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Taiwan Visit

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Iranian Tanker Reloads Oil Confiscated by U.S. in Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) -An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "The operation to transfer Iran's stolen oil to the Lana ... is underway...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Brazil's Central Bank Chief Predicts End of Credit Cards

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions. Open finance is a central bank project that has been...
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

'No One Can Stop Them': African Migrants Aim for Spain's Canary Islands

GRAN CANARIA (Reuters) - Standing in a cemetery of abandoned boats, Mohamed Fane picks a West African franc off the floor and shudders at the traumatic memory of his voyage from Senegal to the Canary Islands. After an arduous overland trip and months waiting, smugglers shepherded the 33-year-old carpenter into...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy