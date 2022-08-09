ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Tonga volcanic eruption blew 58,000 swimming pools of water into the atmosphere

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano eruption shot an incredible 38 billion or more gallons of water into the atmosphere, enough to fill 58,000 Olympic swimming pools. The 15 January eruption was one of the largest recorded in the past 140 years, generating a shock wave that circled the Earth six times and sending a plume of ash and steam 30 miles high into the atmosphere. “We’ve never seen anything like it,” Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory atmospheric scientist Luis Millán said in a statement. Dr Millán led a new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters that quantified...
MLS
sciencealert.com

The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak This Week: Here's How to Watch!

Once a year, from mid-July to late August, Earth passes through a cosmic junk heap that pelts our planet with thousands of tiny space rocks no wider than a grain of sand. We call this annual event the Perseid meteor shower – or simply the Perseids. This year, the...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet

Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt, a zone beyond the orbit of Neptune brimming with hundreds of thousands of rocky, icy bodies each larger than 62 miles (100 kilometers) across as well as 1 trillion or more comets.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Deep earthquakes suggest well-hydrated Mariana subduction zone

On the surface, subduction zones manifest as oceanic trenches, the deepest of which is the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. One notable feature of many trenches is their outer rise, a shallow bulge on the outskirts of the trench that forms as the subducting plate compresses and kinks. This compression and deformation can result in the formation of faults. These "cracks" in the seafloor are an important vector for delivering water to the mantle at subduction zones. However, high-resolution details about the structure of outer rise faults have not yet been produced.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Evidence that giant meteorite impacts created the continents

New Curtin research has provided the strongest evidence yet that Earth's continents were formed by giant meteorite impacts that were particularly prevalent during the first billion years or so of our planet's four-and-a-half-billion year history. Dr. Tim Johnson, from Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the idea that...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
EARTH SCIENCE

