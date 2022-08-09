Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Presents Timeline for the Possibility of Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
According to calculations done by a climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan, the current mass extinction event is not expected to be as devastating as the previous five. Certainly not for several more centuries. Earth has lost most of its species on several occasions during the past 540 million...
Tonga's eruption injected so much water into Earth’s atmosphere that it could weaken the ozone layer
When an underwater volcano in Tonga erupted in January, it belched out more than ash and volcanic gases; it also spewed 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools' worth of water vapor into Earth's atmosphere, a new study finds. This water vapor could end up being the most destructive part of the volcano's...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Tonga volcanic eruption blew 58,000 swimming pools of water into the atmosphere
The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano eruption shot an incredible 38 billion or more gallons of water into the atmosphere, enough to fill 58,000 Olympic swimming pools. The 15 January eruption was one of the largest recorded in the past 140 years, generating a shock wave that circled the Earth six times and sending a plume of ash and steam 30 miles high into the atmosphere. “We’ve never seen anything like it,” Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory atmospheric scientist Luis Millán said in a statement. Dr Millán led a new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters that quantified...
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
New Study Offers a Surprising Timeline For Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
A climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan has run the numbers and does not think today's mass extinction event will equal that of the previous five. At least not for many more centuries to come. On more than one occasion over the past 540 million years, Earth has lost...
natureworldnews.com
Planetary Scientists Answer Mystery Following NASA's Rare Mineral Discovery in Mars After Six Years
A volcanic eruption in Mars has produced a rare mineral on the Red Planet. This is the answer provided by planetary scientists from NASA's Johnson Space Center, California Institute of Technology, and Rice University to address a mystery that plagued the Mars research community for six years. In 2016, NASA's...
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
sciencealert.com
The Perseid Meteor Shower Will Peak This Week: Here's How to Watch!
Once a year, from mid-July to late August, Earth passes through a cosmic junk heap that pelts our planet with thousands of tiny space rocks no wider than a grain of sand. We call this annual event the Perseid meteor shower – or simply the Perseids. This year, the...
Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet
Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt, a zone beyond the orbit of Neptune brimming with hundreds of thousands of rocky, icy bodies each larger than 62 miles (100 kilometers) across as well as 1 trillion or more comets.
Uncontrolled debris from massive Chinese booster rocket tumbles back to Earth, arriving over the Indian Ocean
Debris from a massive Chinese booster rocket arrived back to Earth on Saturday, according to the U.S. Space Command. The former rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere above the Indian Ocean at about 12:45 p.m. EDT. There was no immediate report on any debris or damage caused by the rocket's uncontrolled return.
Moon rocks found in Antarctica include tiny amounts of gas that may have come from Earth
The discovery of noble gases from Earth's mantle in lunar meteorites may confirm that the moon formed when our planet suffered a giant impact.
The Weather Channel
Watch the Sky: Perseids Meteor Shower, Supermoon, Moon Meeting 3 Planets And Other Must-See Celestial Events This August
With the James Webb Space Telescope reinvigorating interests in astronomy all over the world, it is noteworthy to remember that the pursuit of all black holes, quasars and supernovae began simply with humans staring up at the sky. If you want to rekindle your love and wonder for astronomy, or...
Mysterious mineral on Mars was spat out by an explosive eruption 3 billion years ago
A mysterious Martian mineral that has perplexed scientists since its discovery seven years ago may have been spat out during an unusual volcanic eruption, researchers have revealed. The mineral, which is normally only found on Earth, was likely formed on the Red Planet more than 3 billion years ago. NASA's...
Phys.org
Deep earthquakes suggest well-hydrated Mariana subduction zone
On the surface, subduction zones manifest as oceanic trenches, the deepest of which is the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. One notable feature of many trenches is their outer rise, a shallow bulge on the outskirts of the trench that forms as the subducting plate compresses and kinks. This compression and deformation can result in the formation of faults. These "cracks" in the seafloor are an important vector for delivering water to the mantle at subduction zones. However, high-resolution details about the structure of outer rise faults have not yet been produced.
The newest planet to the galaxy? Astronomers say they may have found it.
Astronomers discovered the possible planet as they studied AS 209, a young star 395 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Phys.org
Evidence that giant meteorite impacts created the continents
New Curtin research has provided the strongest evidence yet that Earth's continents were formed by giant meteorite impacts that were particularly prevalent during the first billion years or so of our planet's four-and-a-half-billion year history. Dr. Tim Johnson, from Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said the idea that...
Phys.org
Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
NASA Satellites Paint Grim Picture For The Future of Antarctica's Ice Shelves
Twin studies using satellite observations show ice loss over Antarctica is twice as great as feared.
Scientists discover what might be the youngest planet in the galaxy
Scientists believe they may have discovered the youngest planet ever found in the galaxy.
