Watch This Young Bear Try to Get on Swing in Maine
A lot of Maine's wildlife is very illusive. I've seen all sorts of track in the snow this season in my backyard, but it's a rarity that I actually see what makes them. The best I've done is heard a deer or two go jumping off into the woods when I open the door to go to work early in the morning.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster
Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
These Are Maine’s Most Visited State Parks & Historical Sites in 2021
Earlier this winter, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Public Lands announced that more than 3.2 million people visited the state's 42 parks and historic sites. The original announcement covered the first 11 months of 2021. That was a new record for Maine, and that number has only increased. According...
A Good Chunk of Maine Could Ignite At Any Second
It doesn't take a genius to point out the weather in Maine has been on a pun-intended hot streak lately. With two heat waves in the last three weeks with barely any rain for relief, it almost feels like bone dry desert weather (with a side of extreme humidity.) Those...
This Maine Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons
We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
Iconic Maine Business Posts They’re ‘Now Hiring Blueberry Pies’
According to Indeed, there are well-over 36,000 jobs up for grabs in the entire state of Maine. From being a utility pole inspection foreman, to a work-from-home healthcare customer service representative, to an administrative assistant and so much more, the jobs are out there for those Mainers willing to work.
If New England Forms Its Own Country, Who Would Be Its President?
Did you say “I gotta move to another country” when Kim Kardashian breaking up with Pete Davidson actually made the news?. Well, sit tight, New England: if one local group gets its way, you’re already in one!. The New England Independence Campaign has been pushing Maine, Vermont,...
Fan of Fast Food? Here Are the 25 Chain Restaurants With the Most Spots in Maine
Fast food is big business in this country as well as here in Maine. There are so many national fast food chains that there's always something that someone will enjoy at the drive-thru or in the store ready to go. Maine has seen the fast food industry boom ever since...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine
That's no shark, my friends. That's just a measly giant ocean sunfish. Enter professional photographer, Karl Ramsdell. Karl is a frequent content machine for me. His photography is exceptional. He is also the administrator for the MAINE Wildlife Facebook page. The public page is for everyone to post and enjoy Maine's wildlife. The wildly (no pun intended) popular group has a following of over 100,000 people, including yours truly.
5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About
2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”. The band did release an expanded version of its “Sounds of Summer” compilation,...
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
The Summer of 2022 Six Best Glamping Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Like some, camping is one of my favorite summertime and fall hobbies. With the White Mountains being so close, and other beautiful areas within a two-hour drive, camping in New England is easily accessible and beautiful. Like many, sometimes I do not want to sleep on roots, rocks, and damp...
Got Ants in Your Maine Home? Here’s What Their Size Means and Why They’re There
Well, to be quite frank, I eat in my room. I am a snacker. I shove fistfuls of popcorn down the hatch and watch the debris crumble down to the ground. I do my best to pick up my crumbs but according to the ant farm brewing in my bedroom, I don’t do a very good job at the clean up.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Staffing Issues Shared by Shipyard, Non-Military Child Care Centers
A letter from New Hampshire and Maine's U.S. Senators calling on the Department of Defense to provide additional resources for civilian parents whose children are no longer able to use the child care center at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard shines a light on the problems faced by all childcare providers.
Lance Bass Responds to Maine TikToker After She Says She’s Breaking Up With Him
One of Maine's most popular Tik Tokers got the attention of Lance Bass of the 90s boy band NSYNC after posting a video saying she was "breaking up" with him. We first met Meredith Steele of Bath, who goes by @babiesofsteele on TikTok, when she called into the Q Morning Show during "Don't Judge." We were asking listeners to tell us about a famous relative they have and I made fun of her relative Tiny Tom Thumb saying he wasn't a real person.
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks From Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
41 Maine Tattoos To Inspire You For Your Next Piece
Tattoos are a lifetime commitment. For many each piece holds a ton of meaning, for others, they're just fun!. Mainers in general are proud of where they came from so what better way to display that pride than with some Maine-inspired ink?. Check out these pieces done by tattoo artists...
