Maine State

Watch This Young Bear Try to Get on Swing in Maine

A lot of Maine's wildlife is very illusive. I've seen all sorts of track in the snow this season in my backyard, but it's a rarity that I actually see what makes them. The best I've done is heard a deer or two go jumping off into the woods when I open the door to go to work early in the morning.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster

Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
MAINE STATE
A Good Chunk of Maine Could Ignite At Any Second

It doesn't take a genius to point out the weather in Maine has been on a pun-intended hot streak lately. With two heat waves in the last three weeks with barely any rain for relief, it almost feels like bone dry desert weather (with a side of extreme humidity.) Those...
MAINE STATE
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine

That's no shark, my friends. That's just a measly giant ocean sunfish. Enter professional photographer, Karl Ramsdell. Karl is a frequent content machine for me. His photography is exceptional. He is also the administrator for the MAINE Wildlife Facebook page. The public page is for everyone to post and enjoy Maine's wildlife. The wildly (no pun intended) popular group has a following of over 100,000 people, including yours truly.
MAINE STATE
5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About

2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”. The band did release an expanded version of its “Sounds of Summer” compilation,...
BOSTON, MA
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
MAINE STATE
Staffing Issues Shared by Shipyard, Non-Military Child Care Centers

A letter from New Hampshire and Maine's U.S. Senators calling on the Department of Defense to provide additional resources for civilian parents whose children are no longer able to use the child care center at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard shines a light on the problems faced by all childcare providers.
Lance Bass Responds to Maine TikToker After She Says She’s Breaking Up With Him

One of Maine's most popular Tik Tokers got the attention of Lance Bass of the 90s boy band NSYNC after posting a video saying she was "breaking up" with him. We first met Meredith Steele of Bath, who goes by @babiesofsteele on TikTok, when she called into the Q Morning Show during "Don't Judge." We were asking listeners to tell us about a famous relative they have and I made fun of her relative Tiny Tom Thumb saying he wasn't a real person.
MAINE STATE
41 Maine Tattoos To Inspire You For Your Next Piece

Tattoos are a lifetime commitment. For many each piece holds a ton of meaning, for others, they're just fun!. Mainers in general are proud of where they came from so what better way to display that pride than with some Maine-inspired ink?. Check out these pieces done by tattoo artists...
MAINE STATE
