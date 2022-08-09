ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Giant chalkboard Tampa sign arrives so residents can write love letters to the city

813 day is almost here! To celebrate, the city of Tampa has partnered with Sparkman Wharf to transform the vibrant pink Tampa sign into an interactive chalkboard wall just waiting for your love letters. Your photos in front of this sign will also provide a boost to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to the non-profit for every picture they are tagged in on social media.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Streetcar on track to surpass one million riders in 2022

The Tampa Streetcar is the coolest way to get around the city of Tampa, and it continues to shatter its ridership records in 2022. At a time when cities across the country are rethinking, and revamping alternative means of transit, the streetcar is a glowing example of mobility. The TECO Line Streetcar is a heritage streetcar transit line in Tampa, Florida, run by the Hillsborough Area Regional Transportation Authority, owned by the city of Tampa, and managed by Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy