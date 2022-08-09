ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

wabi.tv

Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home

A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Eighty-four adults and children receive eye scans during Union Fair

UNION — The Camden Lions, the South Thomaston Lions, and the Waldoboro Lions held a vision screening clinic during the Union Fair and Blueberry Festival, in Union, July 27 to 30. The Lions scanned 84 adults and children during at the Fair and made 6 referrals. An evaluation referral...
UNION, ME
penbaypilot.com

Margaret Fish, service and obituary

ROCKPORT — Margaret Irene Hughes Fish, fondly known by friends and family as “Boo,” enjoyed Christmas with her family, and then passed away peacefully at home on the final day of 2021 at the age of 91. A truly positive and happy soul who was loved so...
ROCKPORT, ME
State
Virginia State
Rockland, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Rockland, ME
penbaypilot.com

Richard Nightingale, obituary

ROCKPORT — Richard Nightingale (Dick) of Rockport, Maine, passed away on August 6, 2022, after a month-long battle with acute respiratory failure related to Covid-19. Dick was born on October 1, 1939, in Skowhegan, Maine and was raised by his adoring grandparents, Bertha and Burton Nightingale. He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1958. Although he was accepted into the Maine Maritime Academy, he elected instead to pursue a career in real estate. In 1964 he married the former Mary Richardson of Portland, Maine.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 1-8. Appleton. Jessica L. Bickis and Joshua L. Robeson to Jennifer L. Anderson. Camden. James Burgess to Lucas Smalley. David Durity and Arthur Durity to Arthur Reynold Durity and Melissa J. Carr. Jesse...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Kingsbury’s people

This article is for people who enjoy an occasional glimpse into someone else’s life – nothing scandalous or earth-shaking, just odds and ends about the ordinary lives of people in another time. The main source is Henry D. Kingsbury’s Kennebec County history. The Illustrated History of Kennebec...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon

LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
LIBERTY, ME
WGME

Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money

BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
penbaypilot.com

Maine State Police arrest three Liberty residents on drug, firearm charges

LIBERTY — Maine State Troopers have charged three Liberty residents on drug-related offenses following a search of a School Ridge Road home. On August 4, Troopers from Troop D traveled to School Ridge Road in Liberty in an attempt to locate a subject wanted on warrants originating in Knox, Waldo and Franklin counties. Troopers subsequently located and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the residence.
LIBERTY, ME
wabi.tv

Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Gilbert ‘Gibby’ R. Bryant, obituary

WASHINGTON — Gilbert “Gibby” Bryant, 62, died July 26,2022 at his home in Washington. Born on Jan. 11, 1960 in Rockland, he was the son of Gilbert and Christina Bryant and grew up in Camden. Gibby attended Camden schools and graduated from Camden Rockport High School in...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Registration open for Sept. 9 Conservation Bus Tour of Knox, Waldo counties

The Conservation Bus Tour that travels through Knox County has expanded into Waldo County. This year Knox-Lincoln SWCD is partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through its Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox and Lincoln counties.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers

BLUE HILL — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers to its urology and pediatric practices. John Califano, MD and Seyward Robbins, PA-C, both recently joined Maine Coast and are accepting new patients. Dr. Califano has over 12 years of urology experience after completing medical school and a...
BLUE HILL, ME
penbaypilot.com

Aug. 13 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County grand jury indictments

BELFAST The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury July 20-22. Dustyn M. Wood, 32, of Brooks, trafficking in prison contraband in Belfast April 8; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 8; violating a condition of release in Belfast April 8; theft by unauthorized taking in Northport March 7; theft by unauthorized taking in Belfast March 21; violating a condition of release in March 21; improper plates in Belfast March 21.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for Hope school committee meeting Aug. 15

HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
HOPE, ME

