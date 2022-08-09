Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Search for suspects in Fairfield armed robbery underway
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in Fairfield. Around 2:30 Friday morning, Fairfield Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Officers from several departments responded. By the time they arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.
wgan.com
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
penbaypilot.com
Eighty-four adults and children receive eye scans during Union Fair
UNION — The Camden Lions, the South Thomaston Lions, and the Waldoboro Lions held a vision screening clinic during the Union Fair and Blueberry Festival, in Union, July 27 to 30. The Lions scanned 84 adults and children during at the Fair and made 6 referrals. An evaluation referral...
penbaypilot.com
Margaret Fish, service and obituary
ROCKPORT — Margaret Irene Hughes Fish, fondly known by friends and family as “Boo,” enjoyed Christmas with her family, and then passed away peacefully at home on the final day of 2021 at the age of 91. A truly positive and happy soul who was loved so...
penbaypilot.com
Richard Nightingale, obituary
ROCKPORT — Richard Nightingale (Dick) of Rockport, Maine, passed away on August 6, 2022, after a month-long battle with acute respiratory failure related to Covid-19. Dick was born on October 1, 1939, in Skowhegan, Maine and was raised by his adoring grandparents, Bertha and Burton Nightingale. He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1958. Although he was accepted into the Maine Maritime Academy, he elected instead to pursue a career in real estate. In 1964 he married the former Mary Richardson of Portland, Maine.
wgan.com
Maine State Police recover guns, drugs and a cannon from residence of wanted man
Police say three people were arrested in connection with a search for a wanted man Liberty on Thursday. Maine State Police traveled to the home on School Ridge Road to locate a wanted man, 27-year-old Cole Libby, who lived at the residence. Police say Libby was in possession of 50...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 1-8. Appleton. Jessica L. Bickis and Joshua L. Robeson to Jennifer L. Anderson. Camden. James Burgess to Lucas Smalley. David Durity and Arthur Durity to Arthur Reynold Durity and Melissa J. Carr. Jesse...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Kingsbury’s people
This article is for people who enjoy an occasional glimpse into someone else’s life – nothing scandalous or earth-shaking, just odds and ends about the ordinary lives of people in another time. The main source is Henry D. Kingsbury’s Kennebec County history. The Illustrated History of Kennebec...
Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon
LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
WGME
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
penbaypilot.com
Maine State Police arrest three Liberty residents on drug, firearm charges
LIBERTY — Maine State Troopers have charged three Liberty residents on drug-related offenses following a search of a School Ridge Road home. On August 4, Troopers from Troop D traveled to School Ridge Road in Liberty in an attempt to locate a subject wanted on warrants originating in Knox, Waldo and Franklin counties. Troopers subsequently located and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the residence.
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
penbaypilot.com
Gilbert ‘Gibby’ R. Bryant, obituary
WASHINGTON — Gilbert “Gibby” Bryant, 62, died July 26,2022 at his home in Washington. Born on Jan. 11, 1960 in Rockland, he was the son of Gilbert and Christina Bryant and grew up in Camden. Gibby attended Camden schools and graduated from Camden Rockport High School in...
penbaypilot.com
Registration open for Sept. 9 Conservation Bus Tour of Knox, Waldo counties
The Conservation Bus Tour that travels through Knox County has expanded into Waldo County. This year Knox-Lincoln SWCD is partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through its Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox and Lincoln counties.
wabi.tv
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price disclosure rules
Maine (WABI) - A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices. Hospitals are now expected to comply with rules intended to empower patients. Roughly the same rate in Maine, with only 2 of the 11 hospitals examined rated compliant...Maine General in Augusta and St. Joseph’s in Bangor.
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers
BLUE HILL — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers to its urology and pediatric practices. John Califano, MD and Seyward Robbins, PA-C, both recently joined Maine Coast and are accepting new patients. Dr. Califano has over 12 years of urology experience after completing medical school and a...
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 13 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury July 20-22. Dustyn M. Wood, 32, of Brooks, trafficking in prison contraband in Belfast April 8; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast April 8; violating a condition of release in Belfast April 8; theft by unauthorized taking in Northport March 7; theft by unauthorized taking in Belfast March 21; violating a condition of release in March 21; improper plates in Belfast March 21.
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed three pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A driver who acknowledged falling asleep before striking three pedestrians, that resulted in the death of all of them, entered the equivalent of guilty pleas to civil driving infractions on Wednesday. A car driven by Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea, crossed the center line which resulted...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Hope school committee meeting Aug. 15
HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
