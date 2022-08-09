ROCKPORT — Richard Nightingale (Dick) of Rockport, Maine, passed away on August 6, 2022, after a month-long battle with acute respiratory failure related to Covid-19. Dick was born on October 1, 1939, in Skowhegan, Maine and was raised by his adoring grandparents, Bertha and Burton Nightingale. He graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1958. Although he was accepted into the Maine Maritime Academy, he elected instead to pursue a career in real estate. In 1964 he married the former Mary Richardson of Portland, Maine.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO