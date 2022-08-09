ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, in fact, Oregon and Washington hops are different

A recently released report confirms what brewers have always known. Hops are impacted by terroir. For instance, Mosaic hops grown in Oregon’s Willamette Valley are not the same as Mosaic hops grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley. A particular variety of hop will exhibit different characteristics depending on exactly where it was grown and the conditions under which it was grown. The report from researchers working with the University of Oregon recently validated and explored the concept of hop terroir.
More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
Smokejumpers & Hotshots handling lightning-caused fires

Lightning strikes from Tuesday's storms across Oregon caused 17 fires. The biggest, a 57-acre fire being put out by the Prineville Hotshots, who are working near home after spending weeks in the Southwest, Colorado, and Alaska. "The fire situation right now is pretty good, we did get a lot of...
Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats

Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month

photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September

PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
Views differ on how best to manage Oregon’s wild horses

Oregon is home to about 4,500 wild horses, but according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management the state can only sustain about 2,700. The federal agency has proposed testing three methods of contraception on the animals. But some advocates are questioning the agency’s priorities. According to Rob Sharp,...
Dr. Alana Ryan is Chosen Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley

SALEM, Ore. -- Dr. Alana Ryan, DO from Hope Orthopedics of Oregon, who also is the team doctor for Willamette University Athletics, has been chosen as the Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley for 2022. Ryan is a dual board-certified physician in Family Medicine and Primary Care Sports Medicine. She was the runner-up for Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley in 2021. She has been Willamette's team doctor since 2019.
Foal rescued from mud in southeastern Oregon

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. — An employee with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rescued a wild young horse that was stuck in mud in southeastern Oregon earlier this month. Blair Street, a wild horse and burro specialist with BLM, was patrolling the far east side of the Beatys Butte Herd Management Area on Aug. 3. While inspecting Three Lakes Waterhole in Harney County, Street said she saw a wild mare repeatedly run back and forth from a nearby ridge to her truck.
US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation

The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
Your Central Oregon thunderstorm photos

You’ve shared some amazing photos with Central Oregon Daily News of the thunderstorms that have been rolling through the region Monday and Tuesday. Here are but a few. See latest on the forecast on the Central Oregon Daily News weather page. And you can share your photos with us...
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008.
