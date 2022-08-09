Read full article on original website
KTVL
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
KTVL
Local Yreka gas station holds free gas event for McKinney Fire survivors
YREKA, Calif. — A local gas station is giving back to communities affected by the McKinney Fire by hosting a free gas event. Starting Sat., Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can head to A.I.R Fuels Station, off of Running Bear Road, for free gas. The...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Firefighters put out 1/10th acre fire south of Williams
WILLIAMS — Firefighters are currently mopping up a 1/10th of an acre fire that was quickly put out at 1:15 pm on August 11. Oregon Department of Forestry and Williams Rural Fire Protection District sent numerous engines, a water tender and a bulldozer to the scene on the 2400-block of E. Fork road south of Williams.
KTVL
Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
KTVL
Some residents to return to their property for the first time since McKinney Fire began
Some Siskiyou County residents will get their first look at their property since the McKinney Fire began. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced the window for residents to return to their property Wednesday. Residents that live along State Route 96 will be allowed to return to their property from noon...
KTVL
Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
KTVL
Fatal Crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County
Josephine County, ORE. — On Wednesday August 10th, at about 4:55 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 199, near milepost 6. A preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford-550 pickup, operated by 31-year-old Robert Clair, from Grants Pass, crossed...
KTVL
Major road near McKinney fire reopens to piloted traffic, residents can access properties
SISKIYOU COUNTY — State Route 96 reopened at 10:00 am on August 11 to piloted traffic from Beaver Creek to Kohl Creek. Travelers using this road should expect delays of at least 30 minutes. Residents that live along State Route 96 will be allowed to visit their property on...
KTVL
10,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS — On August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. Law...
KTVL
High bacteria making Bear Creek Basin waterways unsafe
ROGUE VALLEY — Bacteria levels in the waterways of the Bear Creek Basin in Jackson County are currently above state safety standards, residents should use caution if they swim, wade or have contact with the water. The Rogue Valley Council of Governments is urging people not to ingest the...
KTVL
Medford Police searching for stolen trailer
MEDFORD — Medford Police are asking for the public's help to find a cargo trailer that was stolen and may have been sold. On July 29 at 3:00 pm, the 28-foot TNT brand cargo trailer that was stolen from the lot of Pressure Point Roofing, located at 5235 Rainbow Drive (near the intersection of Table Rock Road and East Vilas Road).
KTVL
Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
KTVL
Law enforcement busts illegal cannabis grow that stole 25 thousand gallons water per day
MEDFORD — After nine months of investigating an unlicensed cannabis operation in Medford, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives conducted a search and seizure on August 10 near the 9000 block of Hillcrest Road. The property contained approximately 16,827 illegal cannabis plants in 87 hoop style greenhouses, taking...
KTVL
Jackson Care Connect to provide back to school block party with free services
Medford, Or. — It is that time of year again, back to school planning has already begun. Jackson Care Connect has partnered with Medford School District to create an all-in-one event for families called the "Healthy Start Block Party," offering free well-child checks, sports physicals, haircuts and dental screenings in the context of free food trucks, games and face painting.
KTVL
Government agencies respond to concerns about bacterial increase in rivers
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — Before going into your favorite local swim holes it is imperative that you check to see if it is safe to enter. One of the best ways of checking if it is safe is by going on swim guide, which is updated regularly.
