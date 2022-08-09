ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

FIRST ALERT FIRE: Firefighters put out 1/10th acre fire south of Williams

WILLIAMS — Firefighters are currently mopping up a 1/10th of an acre fire that was quickly put out at 1:15 pm on August 11. Oregon Department of Forestry and Williams Rural Fire Protection District sent numerous engines, a water tender and a bulldozer to the scene on the 2400-block of E. Fork road south of Williams.
WILLIAMS, OR
KTVL

Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
SHADY COVE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Klamath, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVL

Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
KTVL

Fatal Crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County

Josephine County, ORE. — On Wednesday August 10th, at about 4:55 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 199, near milepost 6. A preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford-550 pickup, operated by 31-year-old Robert Clair, from Grants Pass, crossed...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just In Time#Containment#Klamath National Forest#The Smokey Fire
KTVL

10,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS — On August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. Law...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

High bacteria making Bear Creek Basin waterways unsafe

ROGUE VALLEY — Bacteria levels in the waterways of the Bear Creek Basin in Jackson County are currently above state safety standards, residents should use caution if they swim, wade or have contact with the water. The Rogue Valley Council of Governments is urging people not to ingest the...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford Police searching for stolen trailer

MEDFORD — Medford Police are asking for the public's help to find a cargo trailer that was stolen and may have been sold. On July 29 at 3:00 pm, the 28-foot TNT brand cargo trailer that was stolen from the lot of Pressure Point Roofing, located at 5235 Rainbow Drive (near the intersection of Table Rock Road and East Vilas Road).
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVL

Jackson Care Connect to provide back to school block party with free services

Medford, Or. — It is that time of year again, back to school planning has already begun. Jackson Care Connect has partnered with Medford School District to create an all-in-one event for families called the "Healthy Start Block Party," offering free well-child checks, sports physicals, haircuts and dental screenings in the context of free food trucks, games and face painting.
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy