Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Up at Travis Scott Concert at London's O2 Arena
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott's amazing concert Saturday night in London ... they were jammin' just like the normies in the packed stadium. Kylie and their kid were arms up as Travis performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 Arena ... which held 20,000 screaming fans.
Delivery From Khloé Kardashian Reveals Even Her Family Refers To Kourtney And Travis Barker As ‘Kravis’
It looks like all of the Kardashians are on board with Kourtney and Travis Barker's nickname "Kravis."
Kylie Jenner sparkles in sheer dress for 25th birthday: ‘Twenty fine’
Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine. The reality star celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday night not in her birthday suit but in a close approximation, rocking a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder white dress covered in sequins. The “Kardashians” star was surrounded by friends and family on her big day, including longtime bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and sister Kendall Jenner, both of whom shared their own snaps of the over-the-top festivities. The Kylie Cosmetics creator fittingly captioned her Instagram carousel, “twenty fine.” Fireworks can be seen exploding in the background of the pics. The makeup mogul smized for the special occasion, showing off an elegant updo and glittering earrings to complete her sultry birthday bash look. Sister Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, commented, “Major fomo 😢.” Kim, who recently split from Pete Davidson, wished her a happy birthday as well. Earlier in the day, the Leo celebrated her birthday at brunch, embracing the Barbiecore trend in a skintight pink minidress with matching slides. Boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old son, wished her a “Happy f–kkkkking birthday” on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian shares 'mom and dad' G-Wagons days after Kylie's jet backlash
Kylie Jenner faced criticism for showing “his and hers” private jets and two weeks later, Kourtney Kardashian has flaunted ‘mom and dad’ G-Wagons. As a member of Forbes Under 30 Hall Of Fame, Kylie owning a private jet may be expected. With a net worth of $600M – not one billion – Stormi and her younger brother are set for life.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Go Wakeboarding and Watch the Sunset on Family Lake Getaway: ‘Sunday Funday’
A new adventure. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker took their love to new heights during a family vacation to the mountains. "Used to be afraid of heights," the Blink-182 drummer, 46, confessed via Instagram on Sunday, August 7, alongside a video of him zip-lining through the treetops. Though Kardashian, 43, did not join him […]
Bad Blood? Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ a Post About Kris Jenner Leaking Info About Taylor Swift’s Private Jet
Are the Kardashians and Taylor Swift feuding … again? Khloé Kardashian “liked” a TikTok video joking that her mom, Kris Jenner, leaked information on Taylor’s private jet usage to distract fans from the drama surrounding Kylie Jenner‘s private jet usage. “Who leaked that Taylor...
After Kylie Jenner Was Slammed For Private Jet Usage, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Flew Commercial Like The Rest Of Us
Kylie Jenner has been hearing it about all the short private jet flights she has taken, but her sister is apparently content to fly commercial.
Kylie Jenner’s Most Epic Birthday Gifts: Luxury Sports Cars, Jewelry and More She’s Received
It's good to be Kylie Jenner when it comes to birthdays. She's had some very generous boyfriends, as well as family and friends, who have lavished her with luxury gifts over the years...
Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Skintight Cat Suit & Refers To Her Behind As ‘Gen Z’: Photos
Khloe Kardashian‘s time in the gym is definitely paying off. The reality star, 38, sizzled in a sexy new TikTok as she sported the high-shine spaghetti strap catsuit from Good American, the label she co-founded with Emma Grede. The video, posted on July 23, began with Khloe getting glammed up with Kylie Cosmetics as she cuddled up to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson‘s gray kitten. “[Love] with my gen Z ass,” Khloe hilariously wrote with two black heart emojis, referencing sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner‘s generation (notably, Khloe would be a millennial as she was born in 1984).
