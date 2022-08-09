ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

101.5 WPDH

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Veteran cop retires after decades of service to Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE – A law enforcement career spanning nearly three decades came to an end on Friday when Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Castano walked out of his office for the last time. Castano began his career as an officer with the Town of Lloyd in 1993 until joining the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in 1997, where he served until Friday’s retirement.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Newburgh, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School

A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim

Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested on gun charges in Highland

HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
HIGHLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe

PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Firefighters Battle Devastating Home Fire

A Hudson Valley home was completely destroyed by a raging fire Thursday night. Images were posted online of a seemingly out-of-control house fire that lit up the dark night sky on Thursday evening. The photos show a home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters frantically race to put out the blaze. One of the horrifying images shows fire shooting out of both sides of the upper floor with the roof completely set ablaze.
CHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police in New York Put the Chill On Serial Ice Cream Bandit

Iced! An alleged serial ice cream bandit has finally been put in the cooler. We know it's been hot this summer, but there are better ways one can cool off. The New York Post says this alleged thief has been hitting the same upscale market over and over again during the past month. However, court records say he has already racked up 39 arrests during his illustrious career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Driver charged by Kingston Police following collision with tree

A local driver has been charged by Kingston Police after they were called after a vehicle crashed into a tree near Portsmouth Village. Police said in a news release that on Tuesday at about 11:50 p.m., they were called to the 200 block of Yonge Street, near Garrigan Park, for a single-vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they saw that the vehicle had been partially driven off the road and struck a large tree.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business

A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

