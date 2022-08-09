On August 9th, around 9:45 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street for shots fired and a victim who had been shot. Officers located an adult victim inside the doorway of a home. The victim had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, passed away.

EVANSVILLE, IN