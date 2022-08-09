Read full article on original website
Police: West Monroe man arrested for South 24th Street shooting; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 9, 2022, at 1:09 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched near the intersection of South 24th Street and Calypso Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a shooting. Around 4 AM, officers made contact with the victim of the shooting at […]
Ruston man accused of pointing gun at victims during heated argument; assaulted girlfriend
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:59 AM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Booker Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the […]
14news.com
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
KNOE TV8
2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022. MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue....
Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
wamwamfm.com
Louisiana Man Arrested in Dubois After High Speed Chase
A man from Louisiana is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday morning police chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old William Tatum of West Monroe, Louisiana, stole a utility van and led police on a several-mile chase. Authorities say the vehicle traveled from I-64 onto State Road 162 in Dubois County.
Monroe Police responds to Gordon Avenue shooting; 2 victims in serious but stable condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2022, shortly before 5 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious […]
city-countyobserver.com
Murder Investigation in the 1000 block of Mulberry St
On August 9th, around 9:45 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street for shots fired and a victim who had been shot. Officers located an adult victim inside the doorway of a home. The victim had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, passed away.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor- Vehicle Crash In Calhoun (Calhoun, LA)
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun. The crash happened on the 300 block of Griggs road at around 5:45 p.m. Three occupants were in the vehicle. One person sustained fatal [..]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Seat belt violation leads to other charges
State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
14news.com
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer has entered a plea agreement. Maeling Smith was arrested in May of 2021 for allegedly dragging an officer while he tried to place her in custody. The officer was dragged for about a block. Once he broke...
Monroe man accused of stealing cigarettes in drive-thru window; arrested
According to the victim, they chased and struck the suspect and they both fell on the roadway. The suspect dropped the stolen merchandise and left the scene.
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Deputies arrest 5 Union Parish juveniles; allegedly broke into community center and damaged property multiple times
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 12, 2022, to August 3, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints of break-ins and property damage in the Rocky Branch Community Center in Union Parish, La. According to deputies, on July 12, 2022, authorities received complaints in […]
Police arrest man for felonies after car chase
A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was alerted to a suspicious person on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. Reports say the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.
wevv.com
Neighbors picking up pieces, some left homeless following Evansville home explosion
More than a dozen families are now picking up the pieces, trying to salvage what's left of their homes after an explosion tore through an Evansville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Benjamin and Madison Hite live directly across the street from the house that exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach...
Three people dead after home explodes in Indiana, officials say; cause under investigation
(EVANSVILLE, Ind.) — Three people are dead after a house exploded Wednesday in southern Indiana, officials said. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene in Evansville, after the blast occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue, officials said. So far three deaths have been reported...
14news.com
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
witzamfm.com
Louisiana Man Arrested After Early Morning Incident
Jasper- Officers with the Jasper Police Department and Deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff's office were dispatched early this morning. According to the Dubois County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle around 5:00 AM. The vehicle, later identified as being driven by William Tatum of Louisiana, was Northbound from Interstate 164 and State Road 162.
