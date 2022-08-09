ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KNOE TV8

2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022. MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue....
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Louisiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest suspect wanted for the North 21st Street fatal shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, shortly after 6 AM, Monroe Police arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence on the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe, La. According to police, Sellers was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
wamwamfm.com

Louisiana Man Arrested in Dubois After High Speed Chase

A man from Louisiana is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday morning police chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old William Tatum of West Monroe, Louisiana, stole a utility van and led police on a several-mile chase. Authorities say the vehicle traveled from I-64 onto State Road 162 in Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Murder Investigation in the 1000 block of Mulberry St

On August 9th, around 9:45 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Mulberry Street for shots fired and a victim who had been shot. Officers located an adult victim inside the doorway of a home. The victim had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital but unfortunately, passed away.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Louisiana Tech#Violent Crime#Tiger Land Updated#Gsu#Cedar Creek Updated
lincolnparishjournal.com

Seat belt violation leads to other charges

State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest 5 Union Parish juveniles; allegedly broke into community center and damaged property multiple times

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 12, 2022, to August 3, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints of break-ins and property damage in the Rocky Branch Community Center in Union Parish, La. According to deputies, on July 12, 2022, authorities received complaints in […]
UNION PARISH, LA
14news.com

Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Louisiana Man Arrested After Early Morning Incident

Jasper- Officers with the Jasper Police Department and Deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff's office were dispatched early this morning. According to the Dubois County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle around 5:00 AM. The vehicle, later identified as being driven by William Tatum of Louisiana, was Northbound from Interstate 164 and State Road 162.
JASPER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy