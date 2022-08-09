Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers: Former LA Pitching Prospect Shines in Debut with His New Organization
Former Dodgers prospect Clayton Beeter made himself feel right at home after finding himself in a new organization.
GameDay Preview: Shane McClanahan Looks to Cool Off Red-Hot Orioles
If the Tampa Bay Rays want to win the season series against the Baltimore Orioles, they need to win on Saturday and Sunday at Tropicana Field. They'll do battle with their AL rivals on Saturday with Shane McClanahan on the mound. Here's our gameday preview, with video from Shane, TV information and the day's starting lineups.
Bears TE Gavin Yates: QB Blake Shapen is 'What You Want in A Quarterback'
Yates discussed what he's seen from the Bears starting quarterback this offseason.
WATCH: Lance Dixon Fall Camp Day 10
West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon sat with the media after the tenth practice of fall camp
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Gabriel, Grayson Murphy on UCLA's Coaches, Fit on Defense
The twin transfers from North Texas said they have many similarities on the field and that they expect to both play all over the line.
Comments / 0