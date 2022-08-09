ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro

Here is a look at today’s top stories. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Today's top stories include an...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12

The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Here are the top stories we're following today. Woman who had sexual assault case tried by judge retiring amid allegations wants it reviewed. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
MIDLAND, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man found guilty in Oregon Street murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After three days of deliberations, court officials tell us a jury has found 30-year Fabian Bennett guilty of murder in shooting death of Carlis Falls. The shooting happened on December 28, 2021 outside a home in the 900 block of W Oregon Street. The night of the shooting, witnesses near the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WNEM

Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
SAGINAW, MI
WEHT/WTVW

3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

911 call released in deadly Jefferson Avenue shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Tel’Majae Caimron McGee has died. An autopsy will be scheduled. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. UPDATE 2 Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch has released the following 911 call from the Jefferson Avenue shooting. Dispatch says two other calls are available, but have not […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

