WNEM
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro
The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned.
Saginaw man arrested after allegedly shooting gun on East Side, leading police on chase
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is in custody after reportedly firing a gun on the city’s East Side and leading police on a chase. Contrary to social media reports, though, the suspect is not alleged to have opened fire on police. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday,...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12
Saginaw teen gets juvenile probation for role in man’s 2020 fatal shooting at parking lot party
SAGINAW, MI — Rather than joining his older brother and codefendant in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Saginaw man in the spring of 2020, a teen is to get a second chance by being a ward of the state. Enaris D. Hoskins, 17, on...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
abc12.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
abc12.com
31-year-old man hit and killed while walking on Hess Avenue near Saginaw
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man died after being struck by a car last night. Police say 31-year-old Gregory Agee Jr. was walking on Hess Avenue near Weymouth Court in Buena Vista Township when he was hit by a car. Agee was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
14news.com
Evansville woman accused of dragging officer reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer has entered a plea agreement. Maeling Smith was arrested in May of 2021 for allegedly dragging an officer while he tried to place her in custody. The officer was dragged for about a block. Once he broke...
nbc25news.com
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined after investigation into deadly Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint says that one firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined after internal investigation into the events of a fire where two children lost their lives back in May. See the statements from City of Flint officials below. Statement from City of Flint...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
14news.com
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
Man found guilty in Oregon Street murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After three days of deliberations, court officials tell us a jury has found 30-year Fabian Bennett guilty of murder in shooting death of Carlis Falls. The shooting happened on December 28, 2021 outside a home in the 900 block of W Oregon Street. The night of the shooting, witnesses near the […]
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Teens facing weapons charges after MSP catch them doing donuts near massive Michigan party promoted on TikTok
Three teens are facing concealed weapons charges after Michigan State Police caught them doing donuts near the scene of a massive party in Tuscola County that was promoted on TikTok.
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
911 call released in deadly Jefferson Avenue shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Tel’Majae Caimron McGee has died. An autopsy will be scheduled. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. UPDATE 2 Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch has released the following 911 call from the Jefferson Avenue shooting. Dispatch says two other calls are available, but have not […]
WNEM
Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. The Genesee County 7th Circuit Court made the announcement about Judge Joseph Farah on Aug. 12. The decision was effective at 12 p.m. that day. The court said they received a...
