Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
Target 7 Investigation gets results for Albuquerque property owners dealing with homeless camping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 told you about a piece of property across the street from Coronado Park in an investigation that aired in late July. Despite 'No Trespassing’ signs, the homeless would camp there while the park was being cleaned. But, on Aug. 10 while the park...
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Behind on your PNM bill? Here’s help
PNM helping Albuquerque customers pay past-due PNM bills at in-person financial assistance event Thursday. ALBUQUERQUE– PNM will host a free assistance event in Albuquerque to help residential customers pay electricity bills on Thursday, Aug. 11. PNM customers may be able to receive assistance from three different assistance programs, maximizing...
West Nile Virus detected in Bernalillo County mosquitos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mosquitos testing positive for the West Nile Virus have been identified in Bernalillo County according to the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department on Friday. A City of Albuquerque press release states the virus was detected through routine mosquito monitoring, which goes on throughout […]
Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
Educational assistants in short supply for Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The list of open positions within Albuquerque Public Schools is long. They need everything from bus drivers, nurses, secretaries, and educational assistants. APS is currently down about 200 Educational Assistants. Fewer E.A.’s mean teachers who are already stretched thin, are even more overwhelmed. Kathy Chavez, the President of Albuquerque Federation of Classified Professionals […]
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
Charges Filed in Albuquerque Killings, NM Congressional Leaders Address Climate, & Resilience at the 100th Inter-Tribal Ceremonial
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel talks through the arrest made in the killing of four Muslim men, and how the Albuquerque Islamic community can recover from such a tragic incident. The Panel also explores the issues facing parents, students, and teachers as a new school year begins. And, our panelists react to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s testimony to Congress about the threats she and her colleagues have received since the 2020 election.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
APS parents say pick-up line at Chaparral Elementary School is dangerous
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day of school for Albuquerque Public School students and parents are already experiencing chaos during pickup at Chaparral Elementary School. During pickup time the road becomes congested with cars as parents wait to pick up their kids. Some complain their biggest problem is the blind curve on 64th and […]
Albuquerque approves first Safe Outdoor Space on Menaul and I-25
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the city of Albuquerque approved the first Safe Outdoor Space for homeless encampments at Menaul and I-25 and by next month, as many as 50 people could be calling the location home. “We’re hoping maybe as early as 30 days but it could be 45. It was very exciting to find […]
'It's starting to get worse': Eight days into August, Coronado Park still not closed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Bravo Brewery sits at 1912 2nd Street in North West Albuquerque. “Some people don't like the idea that it has concertina wire across the top,” said Rio Bravo Brewery c0-owner Denise Baker. The brewery didn’t always have wiring. “They've thrown trash. They've slept...
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
Late Española City Official 'Was a Born Leader'
“He was born a leader,” Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said of his younger brother, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was shot and killed less than a block from their apartment building in Albuquerque. Muhammad Afzaal led the planning and land use department in the City of Española, 90 miles away.
Over 200 stranded overnight on top of tram after storm cuts power
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of people were stuck on top of the Sandia’s for hours after taking the Tram to the top Sunday night. Roxanne Scheuer was one of the eager passengers Sunday night. However, her plans didn’t go as planned. After only 10 minutes of exploring the top of the mountain, lightning forced her […]
The “Upham Girl” has been identified 37 years later
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 37-year mystery of “The Upham Girl” has been solved, at least partially. Investigators have announced the identity of the girl whose remains were found near Upham, New Mexico in 1985. Now that they know who she is, they’ll work to find out how she ended up dead, thousands of miles from […]
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the Mosque
"In February 2020, a woman reported the tires on her family’s car had been slashed in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Southeast Albuquerque. Security guards pulled up video surveillance and determined that Muhammad Atif Syed was responsible. The center’s leadership admonished Syed and told him to leave the mosque — which he did for several months." —Elise Kaplan.
