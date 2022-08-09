ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Leave-in hair conditioners: 10 of the best

There are necessary beauty products and then there are those that are nice to have. The new wave of leave-in conditioners falls under the former. They started out as the thing you lazily put in your hair post shampoo because you didn’t have time to wait for a proper conditioner to do its job. Back then, leave-in conditioners were the poor relatives. Nowadays, they have as much merit as their wash-out cousins. Essentially, leave-in conditioners hydrate the hair to make up for the fact that shampoos can be stripping. A conditioner of any sort infuses lost moisture back into hair, but they also offer much more. For anyone with dry and brittle hair, it is a godsend. They also detangle, fight frizz, work as a pre-shampoo treatment and provide an excellent protective layer against heat and harsh climates. Pattern and Trepadora in particular are perfect for curly and coily hair. Ouai works well on finer hair textures, and Olaplex is a game changer for everyone – especially if you have coloured/chemically processed hair. So, I hear you ask, “Can’t we just leave a regular conditioner in?” Well, no. Unless it’s been formulated to be left in, it will increase build-up and leave you with crunchy hair. No one needs that.
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

Tarte Bundle and Save Sale: Get $120 Worth of Makeup for Just $44

Tarte Cosmetics fans, are you sitting down? The beauty brand's Angel Number Sale is here — offering a customizable bundle of full-size products for a low price you don't want to miss. If you're running low on your go-to Tarte primers, eye shadow palettes, or anything else, then you might want to stock up before this deal ends. You can get viral products like maracuja juicy lip plump for only a fraction of the price.
MAKEUP
Fortune

You might get your worker back in office if you let them bring their dog

For remote workers, the dog days of summer aren’t ending anytime soon. Literally. The number of searches for jobs in dog-friendly offices shot up by 42% from June to July, according to research from flexible jobs directory Flexa Careers, which analyzed 36,000 user searches. Lucky for them, the pickings aren’t too slim; the number of job posts advertising dog-friendly offices increased by almost a quarter (23%) over the same period.
PETS
reviewed.com

The Best Tinted Moisturizers of 2022

Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. Great for lighter coverage in the summer,...
MAKEUP
verywellhealth.com

How to Identify an Olive Oil Allergy

Olive oil or olive allergy is very rare. In fact, you’re more likely to experience the benefits of olive oil. Olive oil is made from crushing olives—small fruit that grows on olive trees. The oil from the olives is then extracted through a manufacturing process. The result is a tasty liquid with lots of health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure and reducing cancer risk.
HEALTH
In Style

Blending 101: A Makeup Artist's Guide to Flawless Skin

Makeup is an art — that we can all agree on. Whether you stick to no-makeup makeup, go for a full beat with contour, or focus on one area — such as the eyes or cheeks — color cosmetics can help enhance your features and give you an outlet to be creative. However, as with all types of art, some techniques are learned overtime — and blending is one of the most important skills to master.
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her amazing style on screen and in real life, Sarah Jessica Parker is more than influential. Now, she’s not just changing the fashion game, she’s changing how we handle skincare. Earlier this summer, Parker shared her feelings with Allure about aging. She said, “There are a million things I want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [what I look like] now or trying to get back to 15 years ago.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

