Career Development & Advice

Fast Company

How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace

Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them. Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like...
Elliot Rhodes

The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement

Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
HackerNoon

Why Your Project Should Start With The Discovery Phase

New IT projects are born daily, but not all of them hit the spot. Almost 9 of 10 startups fail because they don’t find a target market. In turn, 45% of big projects (>$15 million) face cost overruns due to shifting project requirements and unrealistic schedules. Surely, your plans...
The Associated Press

Esteemed Healthcare Executive, Michael Neeb, Named physIQ Special Advisor

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- physIQ announced today that Michael T. Neeb, a proven senior executive leader with extensive healthcare business experience worldwide, has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO. In this role, Michael will provide visionary leadership and practical knowledge to support physIQ’s mission to improve health outcomes while reducing cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005176/en/ Michael T. Neeb has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO at physIQ. (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts

Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors

Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Associated Press

BetterUp Earns Design Badge with Workday

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Today, BetterUp®, the human transformation company and inventor of virtual coaching, announced that it has completed an integration to earn a Design Badge with Workday. BetterUp, a Workday Ventures partner and Workday software partner, is now prepared to provide customers with an integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with BetterUp’s coaching platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005210/en/ BetterUp has completed an integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with BetterUp’s coaching platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
OK! Magazine

Ryan Rezaie Shares His Success Mantra: Consistency And Dedication

A mantra or set of affirmations is a great way to put yourself in the mindset of success. Ryan Rezaie credits a lot of his accomplishments to his consistent mantra: consistency and dedication. He wants to share how these principles can help any aspiring entrepreneur.Rezaie is a business consultant with an emphasis on building his career in the real estate and automotive sectors. When he was beginning his journey, he had trouble making strides regularly. However, he soon learned that consistency is one of the best ways to get noticed in any industry. "Anyone can do something once or twice,"...
The Associated Press

Learning Suite Provider Docebo Welcomes Ryan Brock as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Ryan Brock has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Brock brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing high-impact growth strategies & programs for technology and SaaS companies. In addition, he will prioritize scaling global demand, raising awareness of the Company’s brand & products, and further establishing Docebo as the go-to thought leader in the e-learning industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/ Ryan Brock, Chief Marketing Officer, Docebo (Photo: Business Wire)
BUCKSCO.Today

Essential Utilities’ Longtime Chief of Staff Appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Brian Dingerdissen.Image via Essential Utilities. As part of a planned succession, Essential Utilitieshas named Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, as vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Share Your Story: Jay Einbender

Surviving Stage 3C and Stage 4 colon cancer and their treatments and overcoming their long-term side effects taught Jay Einbender that cancer is not just a journey of the body, but equally a journey of the mind and soul. And that all three must be treated concurrently. 01:56: I started...
The Associated Press

Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”
