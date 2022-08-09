A mantra or set of affirmations is a great way to put yourself in the mindset of success. Ryan Rezaie credits a lot of his accomplishments to his consistent mantra: consistency and dedication. He wants to share how these principles can help any aspiring entrepreneur.Rezaie is a business consultant with an emphasis on building his career in the real estate and automotive sectors. When he was beginning his journey, he had trouble making strides regularly. However, he soon learned that consistency is one of the best ways to get noticed in any industry. "Anyone can do something once or twice,"...

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO