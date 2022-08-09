Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace
Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them. Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like...
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement
Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
How to Showcase Your Expertise and Become a Thought Leader
If you are interested in becoming a thought leader, you have to put the effort in. Here are some tips you can use to attain thought leadership in your industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Your Project Should Start With The Discovery Phase
New IT projects are born daily, but not all of them hit the spot. Almost 9 of 10 startups fail because they don’t find a target market. In turn, 45% of big projects (>$15 million) face cost overruns due to shifting project requirements and unrealistic schedules. Surely, your plans...
Esteemed Healthcare Executive, Michael Neeb, Named physIQ Special Advisor
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- physIQ announced today that Michael T. Neeb, a proven senior executive leader with extensive healthcare business experience worldwide, has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO. In this role, Michael will provide visionary leadership and practical knowledge to support physIQ’s mission to improve health outcomes while reducing cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005176/en/ Michael T. Neeb has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO at physIQ. (Photo: Business Wire)
Voice of the CFO: Global Challenges Require Big-Picture Thinking, Local Focus
Global companies are facing macro challenges not seen for decades — war in Europe, inflation and labor challenges. Rumors of recession on the horizon and highly volatile currency fluctuations driven by interest rate hikes are also in the macro mix. That puts a lot of relatively novel challenges on...
Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BetterUp Earns Design Badge with Workday
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Today, BetterUp®, the human transformation company and inventor of virtual coaching, announced that it has completed an integration to earn a Design Badge with Workday. BetterUp, a Workday Ventures partner and Workday software partner, is now prepared to provide customers with an integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with BetterUp’s coaching platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005210/en/ BetterUp has completed an integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with BetterUp’s coaching platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ValueWalk
Key Study Analyzes Socially Beneficial Reporting Rates For Major Companies
UCLA Anderson’s Center for Impact leads groundbreaking reporting initiative and finds the average ESG disclosure rate for 300 of the nation’s largest companies is 49.6%, with a minimum of 14.8% and a maximum of 74.8%. Los Angeles (August 9, 2022) — As corporations prepare to meet the myriad...
Ryan Rezaie Shares His Success Mantra: Consistency And Dedication
A mantra or set of affirmations is a great way to put yourself in the mindset of success. Ryan Rezaie credits a lot of his accomplishments to his consistent mantra: consistency and dedication. He wants to share how these principles can help any aspiring entrepreneur.Rezaie is a business consultant with an emphasis on building his career in the real estate and automotive sectors. When he was beginning his journey, he had trouble making strides regularly. However, he soon learned that consistency is one of the best ways to get noticed in any industry. "Anyone can do something once or twice,"...
7 Tasks Every Leader Must Master
Leading and managing people is a learned skill. Master these seven tasks to create a high-performing organization.
Learning Suite Provider Docebo Welcomes Ryan Brock as Chief Marketing Officer
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Ryan Brock has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Brock brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing high-impact growth strategies & programs for technology and SaaS companies. In addition, he will prioritize scaling global demand, raising awareness of the Company’s brand & products, and further establishing Docebo as the go-to thought leader in the e-learning industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/ Ryan Brock, Chief Marketing Officer, Docebo (Photo: Business Wire)
How to Build a Successful Personal Brand in 5 Simple Steps
Everyone has a personal brand. But not everyone knows how to make their brand work in their favor.
Learning Experience Design: Thinking Beyond Modules and Training Sessions
People react to and learn from their experiences. Learning experience design helps us think beyond modules and training sessions and instead develop "experiences" for our students. It helps us accept the fact that this is the user's period and prepares us to cater to their requirements. Table of Contents:. What...
So You Want to Improve Your Company Culture? Look at Your Benefits.
Your business's DNA matters to employees and customers.
Execs at Citi, Schneider Electric, and IBM want bankers, electricians, and data whizzes with green skills
Companies are training their employees in sustainability, and building the skills necessary to achieve climate and social goals.
Essential Utilities’ Longtime Chief of Staff Appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Brian Dingerdissen.Image via Essential Utilities. As part of a planned succession, Essential Utilitieshas named Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, as vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Share Your Story: Jay Einbender
Surviving Stage 3C and Stage 4 colon cancer and their treatments and overcoming their long-term side effects taught Jay Einbender that cancer is not just a journey of the body, but equally a journey of the mind and soul. And that all three must be treated concurrently. 01:56: I started...
Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”
Comments / 0