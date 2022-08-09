ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

Addressing Myths and Stigmas That May Prevent Some From Engaging in Therapy

Stigma about engaging in therapy can cause fear and anxiety for a client. Therapists should address myths, stigma, and cultural concerns about therapy with their client. Discharge of a client should always be discussed in an affirming and supportive way that addresses any fears or concerns. I would have never...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Link Between Childhood Trauma and Feeling Lonely

Childhood trauma can impact your relationships as an adult, leading to persistent feelings of loneliness. We look at the reasons why. Loneliness, or a lack of meaningful connection, comes in many forms. It can feel like the absence of friendships or community. It can arise even when you’re physically around other people, but you feel a lack of emotional closeness with them.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

How Teens Are Facing & Dealing with Stress

Stress is a normal part of life. It’s a feeling we experience when the body senses it’s in danger or when something threatens to change routine. Sometimes stress can make us anxious, but we may feel angry, frustrated, or impatient in other cases. And as much as we might want to avoid it, stress can be beneficial. It can even be good in small doses.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Is Compassion Fatigue Burning You Out?

Is caring for others leaving you feeling exhausted and burnt out? While a quick Google search of your symptoms, or even a visit to a doctor, may result in compassion fatigue being blamed as the culprit, scientists are suggesting this misdiagnosis often cuts us off from the unexpected antidotes that are most likely to help us.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Spirituality and Its Contribution to Mental Health

Spirituality has been defined as an expression of the transcendent ways in which to fulfill human potential. Spirituality is a recognized psychological construct that is different from religiosity and has transcultural applicability. Extensive research evidence indicates that spirituality is important in treating psychological conditions. Spirituality has become a topic of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Group Therapy Help Heal Trauma?

Group therapy helps trauma survivors feel heard and supported while also learning new coping skills. Have you ever talked with another person who’s been through the same painful experience as you?. Perhaps it was an abusive relationship, a nearly-fatal car accident, or the sudden death of a loved one.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Parenting after Traumatic Events: Ways to Support Kids

Trauma can affect the well-being and development of children and adolescents. As a caregiver, you can implement supportive strategies to help them heal. If you care for a child who has experienced trauma, it can be challenging to know how to support them. In addition, they may deal with overwhelming emotions that leave you at a loss.
KIDS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Dealing With Diabetes Stigma

Do you sometimes feel people judge you or discriminate against you for having diabetes? You’re not imagining it. A panel at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in New Orleans reported that up to two-thirds of people with type 1 and one half of people with type 2 in five countries surveyed felt this kind of stigma from health care providers, from media, from friends, and even from family.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Mindfulness Increase Self-Compassion?

Mindfulness practice can increase compassion toward yourself. There are various benefits to practicing self-compassion, including improving your overall well-being. You may feel down on yourself during times of high stress or when you are having challenges in your life. Stress can cause you to ruminate and worry about the future.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Building Empathy in Children

Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
KIDS
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Share Your Story: Jay Einbender

Surviving Stage 3C and Stage 4 colon cancer and their treatments and overcoming their long-term side effects taught Jay Einbender that cancer is not just a journey of the body, but equally a journey of the mind and soul. And that all three must be treated concurrently. 01:56: I started...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

The cost of loneliness

They say you can't put a price on friendship, but loneliness costs Australians $2.7 billion a year according to a report by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Center. It's an epidemic that's continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, feelings of loneliness have increased all...
AUSTRALIA

