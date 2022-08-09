ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
APD searches for murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments

Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
kalb.com

Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty

After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
kalb.com

Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels

Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
kalb.com

Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
kalb.com

After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued

Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case. Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was back in court in Rapides Parish on Aug. 10 ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
