APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
Ville Platte pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
Boyce Police Holds Press Conference to Discuss Derrick D. Ford Second Degree Murder Charge
A press conference was held at the Boyce Police Department to discuss the second-degree murder charge against Derrick D. Ford of Boyce, Louisiana. The Boyce Police Department said Charntel Baty overdosed on opioids given to her by Derrick D. Ford on March 2, 2022. Derrick D. Ford was apprehended on...
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty
Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSB bus...
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case. Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was back in court in Rapides Parish on Aug. 10 ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead
Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed the death and identity of a woman initially found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Melville area this past Sunday (8/7/22). Woman Found Unresponsive In Vehicle St Landry Parish. According to the official press release, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that on Sunday,...
